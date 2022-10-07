GJHS volleyball
BROWNSTOWN - The Greensburg seventh grade volleyball team played in the Brownstown Tournament and finished as runners-up.
Brownstown had to go three sets to knock off the yount Lady Pirates 25-20, 24-25 and 15-11.
"The Lady Pirates had to overcome being late to the match along with warming up quickly. The more we played the better we became, but it was not enough to win. I am very proud of how the team played all through the tournament. They were faced with many obstacles, but they were strong and adapted showing the strong character of the team," Coach Burkhart noted.
Greensburg played Lutheran Central in the second match and won in two sets 25-19 and 25-8. Greensburg's solid serving game came from Aubrie Barnes-Pettit, Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews. Excellent passing from Audra Gehl, Kylee Powers, Alivia Weber and Madison Weldhoshofer aided in the win. Net play was aggressive with very few errors from Addie Bennett, Izzy Bruce, Jo Jo Zachary, Alivia Weber and Aubrie Barnes-Pettit. Setting was again spot on with Kendall Mathews and Carly Greiwe setting at a 96 percent accuracy rate.
Greensburg was victorious in the third match in three sets 15-25, 25-20, 15-5 over Bedford Middle School. The Lady Pirates had a slow start and several passing errors, but worked through it and came out on top. Great serving came from Aubrie Barnes-Pettit, Scarlett Schoettmer, Izzie Bruce, Kylee Powers and Carly Greiwe. Kendall Mathews played well all around and hustled. Alivia Weber played super until she had to leave the game due to injury. Addie Bennett had several blocks and spikes on the day. Great game finishing spikes from Jo Jo Zachary, Izzie Bruce, Audra Gehl, and Madison Weldishofer.
The Greensburg team finished 16-5 for the season.
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth grade football team traveled to New Castle to play the Trojans and were defeated 34-22.
For Greensburg, Ian Dickson caught a touchdown pass from Ethan Bishop and Logan Simpson added the 2-point conversion. Ethan Bishop added a rushing touchdown.
Zayden Miller had a rushing touchdown with Logan Simpson delivering the 2-point conversion.
"The season may have ended last night, but I truly believe if this group keeps working like they have all year, the future is very bright for them and the wins will come," Coach Robbins noted.
