Lady Pirates soccer
The Lady Pirate soccer team fell at Oldenburg by the final of 3-0.
Greensburg keeper Ella Lowe saw 17 shots in the first half and managed to save all but one. Lowe saw an additional 13 shots in the second half, only allowing two additional to fall in the net.
The Lady Pirates had a light game on attempted shots with only six. Emily Rosales, Macey Smith, Kylie Hostetler, and Kayla Haycock all attempted shots.
The Lady Pirates are 2-1 and travel at 10 a.m. today to Union County.
Lady Bulldogs soccer
The Lady Bulldogs soccer team defeated Union County 5-0. Caroline Kellerman scored the first goal of the match off a loose ball in the penalty box.
Denise Davalos put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-0 off the assist by Elena Kuisel.
Lauren Gutzwiller added a pair of goals on the evening. Kellerman assisted on the first and Davalos assisted on the second.
Billie Puete had the final goal of the night, her first high school goal. Davalos assisted on the goal.
Lily Wonnell was strong in goal with seven saves on the night before being subbed out for Renee Lecher. Lecher collected four saves.
Lady Chargers volleyball
The Lady Chargers played in front of the home crowd for the first time this year. Lawrenceburg was the opponent and was able to hold off North in four sets 25-8, 21-25, 25-20 and 31-29.
Jenna Geis led with four solo blocks. Caroline Stapp led the Lady Chargers with 16 kills followed by Madelyn Bohman with 12.
Bohman led serving with five aces followed by Lainey Crites with two aces. Anna Burkhart led digs with 12 and Stapp led serve receiving with 28 passes.
Lady Lions golf
The Lady Lions golf team was incomplete at Franklin County on Thursday, but two individuals set new career best scores.
Isabella Wilson carded a career best 46.
Claire Waits finished with a career best 55. Emi Jackman finished her round with 59.
Pirates soccer
The Pirates soccer team opened their season on Thursday evening against conference opponent South Dearborn. Greensburg and South Dearborn battled for 80 minutes, with the Knights coming away with a 3-1 win. South Dearborn opened up the scoring early in the first half, but the Pirates were able to battle back and even the score before halftime.
Greensburg’s goal was scored by junior Luke Hellmich, with the assist going to Grayson Newhart.
The second half saw a very defensive battle for 30 minutes before the Knights broke the tie with less than seven minutes left in the contest.
The goal proved to be too much for Greensburg as South Dearborn was able to put another in before the final whistle.
The Pirates had five players register a shot on goal, including newcomers Adam Underhill and Jonathon Ralston.
Senior Jimmie Day registered 14 saves on the night. Greensburg travels at noon today to Union County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.