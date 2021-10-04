JCD volleyball
OSGOOD – The Lady Eagles fell to county-rival South Ripley in three sets 25-20, 25-11, 25-19.
For Jac-Cen-Del, Aundrea Cullen had two aces and 18 digs. Brynn Negangard was 5-for-5 serving. Emma Newhart finished with 11 assists and nine digs. Desiree Sparks had nine kills. Karen Nuku added four kills. Olivia Strunk had three kills. Katelyn Wagner chipped in with five assists and seven digs. Lexus Jones had nine digs.
BMS cross country
TERRE HAUTE – The Batesville Middle School varsity cross country teams traveled to the LaVerne Gibson course in Terre Haute for the Indiana Middle School State Cross Country Championship on Saturday. BMS participated in the small school varsity division, taking only those runners that met the qualifying times for the boys and girls teams.
The girls were led by 8th grader Charlotte Trossman, who placed 46th overall with a season best time of 12:03. Following Trossman was Hilary Ziegler who finished 89th, Maycee Holtkamp in 100th place, Hailey Pierson 124th, Jayla Bedel 131st, Caitlin Raver 183rd, Candance Shane 186th, and Belle Young 223rd in a field of more than 300 runners from all over the state. As a team, the BMS girls finished in 10th place in a field of 33 schools.
Due to illness and injury, the boys team was missing two of their top runners. Despite the setback, the boys team was still able to place 28th out of 35 teams. Eighth grader Landon Raver was the first Bulldog to cross the finish line in 80th place with a time of 11:42. He was followed by Howard Hund (136), Cash Myers in (182), Levi Essick (210), Winston Garrett (315), and Abe Trossman (325).
Coaches Dee Raver and Sidney Howard are extremely happy with how well the middle schoolers performed, noting, “The season ended on a high note for the team, with many matching or obtaining a personal best time, which is great to see.”
