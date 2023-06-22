GJHS cross country
Any student interested in running cross country at Greensburg Junior High School should join in summer practices in the month of July. Practices will begin the second week in July 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday (July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27). Athletes should be prepared to run with proper attire and a water bottle.
GJHS needs coaches
Greensburg Junior High School is looking for two seventh grade football coaches for next school year. For more information, please contact GJHS Athletic Director John Rigney.
GJHS football
All incoming seventh and eighth graders interested in playing football at GJHS should attend summer workouts 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the GJHS practice field. For more information, call John Rigney at 812-363-3639.
Charger Classic
The North Decatur Athletic Department will hold its annual “Charger Classic” golf outing in memory of Troy Hartley at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at North Branch Golf Course.
Team registrations are now open. Registration forms can be found on the ND Athletics website (ndathletics.com) or by emailing athletic director Scott Johnson at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Teams are encouraged to pre-register. Registration is $300 per team and includes greens fees, cart and a meal. Proceeds are used to support all athletes in grades 7-12 at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School.
