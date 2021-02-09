ND girls basketball
North Decatur's seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated South Decatur 30-19. For the Lady Chargers, Whitaker led the way with seven points. Moeller and Zapfe both finished with six points. Quinlan and Scudder both had four points. Hostkoetter had three points.
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers defeated South 36-29. For North, Haley had 10 points to lead the way. Barker and Allen both added eight points. Whitaker had six points and Kinker had four.
The eighth-grade defeated Hauser 36-17. Kinker had seven points to lead the Lady Chargers. Allen, Rohls and Saunders all had six points. Schoettmer had four points followed by Haley three, Barker two and Mauer two.
The eighth-grade also knocked off Batesville 33-30. For North, Allen scored in double figures with 12 points. Haley and Whitaker both had six points. Gorrell added five points and Barker had one point.
BRMS wrestling
The Benjamin Rush Middle School wrestling team traveled to Greensburg to take on the Pirates. BRMS came home with a 63-36 victory to move to 3-0.
Winning matches for BRMS were Blake Hunt, Briggs Tackett, Jacob Lundy, Rowen Schlechweg, Denver Campbell, Quinn Barada, Edgar Fernandez, Coltin Bergen, Gage Robinson, Conner Erwin and Jordan Collins. Hunter Parmerlee and Martin Foust won reserve matches.
