ND football players honored
Although North Decatur's football season has come to an end, the season awards begin to roll in.
The MEC announced the 2022 All-Conference team and the Chargers are represented with eight members.
Selected to the All-MEC football team from North were James Evans, Josh Evans, Evan Howell, Jake Kinker, Reid Messer, Kaden Muckerheide, Carson Palmer and Owen Wiseman.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg's eighth-grade boys basketball team traveled to Corydon to play in the Cluckers Classic. The Pirates played three games and finishing runner-up.
The young Pirates have played eight games in seven days to start the season and have a great start with a 7-1 record.
In the first game of the tournament, the Pirates defeated a tough Highland Hills team 56-46.
For the Pirates, Andrew Bowman scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jacoby Miller finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Logan Simpson had seven points, four assists and two rebounds. Miles McKinsey had five points, five rebounds and three assists. Ian Dickson added two points and one rebound.
In the second game, the Pirates defeated Corydon "B" 48-24.
For Greensburg, Bowman finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Simpson had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Bryson Chilton had six points, three rebounds and two assists. McKinsey scored five points. Jacoby Miller had five points, four steals and two assists. Dickson had four points and five rebounds. Zayden Miller added two points, two rebounds and two steals. Adam Powers had two points, three rebounds and two steals. Ethan Bishop scored two points.
Greensburg lost a tight game in the championship game 34-32.
For the Pirates, Bowman scored 14 points followed by Simpson 11, Jacoby Miller five and McKinsey two.
