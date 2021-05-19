GCHS softball
Hermione Robinson threw a shutout during the Pirates’ 10-0 win Tuesday against Lawrenceburg. She went all five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Melina Wilkison racked up three hits, while Taylor Cooney had a big day by driving in five runs.
GCHS baseball
The Pirates held on for a 6-5 win Tuesday against Scottsburg.
Oakley Best had a team-high three hits.
Toby Brogan fanned three over five innings, while Austin Adams struck out four in two innings.
BHS softball
Batesville scored twice in the first inning, but couldn’t hold on to the lead, falling 6-3 Tuesday at home to South Dearborn.
Paige Oldham and Emma Belter had the only hits for the Bulldogs, with Oldham ripping a double and driving in two runs.
ND baseball
The Chargers fell to conference foe Southwestern 10-0.
Nate O’Dell led the Chargers’ offense with two hits. Trent Gauck and Jacob Mirick added one hit each.
Carson Parmer pitched 4 2/3 innings for North allowing three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out 11.
Gauck pitched in relief.
RCHS softball
The Lady Lions knocked off host Waldron 15-2.
In the circle, Rochelle Meyers tallied eight strikeouts and only one walk in her second varsity win. The Lady Lions had 14 hits on the evening, led by Carley Jobe going 4-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Jama Barnes went 3-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.
BHS JV softball
The JV Lady Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 13-3 loss to South Dearborn on Tuesday evening. South Dearborn’s timely hitting and errors in the field for the Lady Bulldogs contributed to the loss.
Georgia Mertz led Batesville at the plate going 2-for-3. Natasha Fowler and Emma Livers had the other hits. Fowler drove in two runs in the top of the first with a timely double.
Sarah Ripperger got the start. She lasted two innings, allowing four hits and nine runs while striking out one. Katie Mobley came on in relief and pitched two innings, giving up five hits and four runs.
BHS JV track
The Batesville JV track team finished out its 2021 season on Saturday at EIAC meet at South Dearborn. Although this meet was not scored for team results, the top eight places were honored in each event. The Bulldogs took home several awards including seven conference champions with multiple event winners and six runner-ups.
Champions were: Nathan Villani (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay, 1600); Dillon Murray (4x400 relay, 4x800 relay); Kyler Daulton (4x800 relay); Will Nuhring (4x800 relay); Trysta Vierling (1600); Will Nuhring-4x400 relay); Kasin Hughes (4x400 relay).
Conference runners-up: Madison Rahschulte (1600, 4x400 relay); Kyler Daulton (1600, 3200); Trysta Vierling (800; 4x400 relay); Faith Martin (4x400 relay); Taylor Townsley (4x400 relay); Josh Mobley (pole vault).
BMS golf
Batesville was victorious at its last match of the season Tuesday evening at Hillcrest. The Bulldogs beat South Dearborn Middle School 193-244.
Addyson Weiler led the Bulldogs with a 45, followed by Isaac Weber and Henry Koehne who both shot a 49. Landon Raver ended the round with a 50, and Jonathan Moody and Zoey Ahern both ended with a 53.
Other BMS competitors were Jackson Day, Ian Hixson, Cooper Phebus, Lincoln Garret and Grace Saner.
The team is looking forward to finishing its season Monday evening with an intersquad scramble at Hillcrest.
NDJH golf
North Decatur’s junior high golf team faced Union County at North Branch on Bridge for their last match of the season. The team tied their season low team score of 203 defeating Union County’s 229. The individual medalist was Owen Eldridge with a season low of 39. Several Chargers scored personal bests including Scott Morford (56), Micah Smith (60), and Jacob Gearhart (65).
Other scores for North included Brady Mauer 58 and Brayden Yeager 50.
South Decatur’s Ayden Billingsley finished with 63.
