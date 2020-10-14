Batesville football
BROOKVILLE – On the road at Franklin County, the Bulldog football team fell to the Wildcats 41-0.
Quarterback Travis Lecher passed for 61 yards on four completions. Austin Pohlman had 16 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving. Trey Peters caught one pass for five yards.
Defensively, Jeremiah Lemmel led the Bulldogs with 12 tackles. Luke Wilson was next for the Bulldogs with 10 tackles. Ben Schebler and Vonley Hund both had seven tackles. William Meer had six tackles and Braiden Foster had one sack.
Rushville JV football
AURORA – The Lions’ junior varsity football squad traveled to South Dearborn Monday night. After a slow start for Rushville, the offense was able to sustain two long scoring drives in the second and fourth quarters. A couple of key injuries hurt the Lions defense and they struggled to stop an athletic South Dearborn offense. Lightning in the area ultimately ended the game in the fourth quarter with the Knights leading 40-12.
Freshmen Caleb Rector and Harper Miller each collected rushing touchdowns for the Lions. Miller rushed for 75 yards in the contest. Rector connected with freshman Chase Woolf on three third down conversions for key first downs to extend offensive drives. Woolf also drew four defensive holding penalties against the Knights, each resulting in first downs.
Freshmen Jacob Crowder, Danny Corn, and sophomore Matthew Komlanc led the defensive effort for the Lions.
The JV team will wrap up their season Monday, Oct. 19 when the Lions travel to Greensburg to take on the Pirates. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
