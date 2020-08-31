Batesville volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Connersville to face the Lady Spartans.
In the junior varsity contest, Batesville cruised to the victory. Kaylin Hinners and Kaitlyn Sarringhaus lead the team in serving with both going 12-for-12. Kate Martin led the team in serve receive.
Batesville’s varsity team won in three sets by the scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-9. Cayman Werner was a fierce front row player and had several kills and Kylie Laker set the Lady Bulldog offense.
Charger Golf Outing
The North Decatur Athletic Department will be hosting the annual Charger Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at North Branch Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The event, which helps to support the North Decatur Athletic Department and the Troy Hartley Fund, is currently seeking both sponsors and teams.
Sponsorship opportunities include both tournament sponsors and hole sponsors. In addition, this year prize donations for a silent auction are also being accepted.
Teams of four are needed for the Florida Scramble style tourney.
Interested businesses or individuals can find both sponsorship and team registration information and forms on the North Decatur athletic website at www.ndathletics.com.
GJHS football
The seventh-grade Greensburg Pirates traveled to Lawrenceburg on Saturday to tackle the Tigers, but were on the bottom end of the scoreboard after four quarters.
Scoring for the seventh grade was Tyler Dean on a TD reception from Bryson Abplanalp.
Totaling 58 yards was Dean and 49 yards from Jordan Brandenburg.
Defense was led by Dean as well with 11 tackles. Brandenburg had seven tackles.
Donte Hess, Jirayia Granados and Logan James had four tackles each.
Karson Templeton, Ryker Manek each had three tackles.
Klein Lowe, Carson Kilgore, and Austin Cruze had two tackles each with Bryson Abplanalp rounding out tacklers with one.
The eighth-grade Pirates lost to Lawrenceburg 30-8.
For the Pirates, Peyton Cordray completed six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. Kayden Acton had four receptions for 115 yards and one TD. Cohen Thackery caught one pass for three yards and a 2-point conversion.
Justice Thornton finished with eight carries for 41 yards. Acton added eight carries for 39 yards.
Defensively, Thackery led the way with five tackles. Thornton, Evelyn Pelsor and Dillon Wells all had three tackles. Acton, Reece Beaver and Servando Garcia all had two tackles.
