NDJH Lady Chargers
The Lady Chargers seventh grade team fell to Hauser 43-20. North is 4-11 on the season.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Brynlee Green 12 points, Brooklyn White six points and Kaylee Weaver two points.
North's eighth grade lost to Hauser 25-20. Scoring for the Lady Chargers was Sarah Moeller with 8 points, Miley Scudder and Sophie Rohls with five points each, and Jewel Verseman with two points.
The Lady Chargers will wrap-up their season Thursday when they host Rushville.
BRMS wrestling
The Benjamin Rush Middle School wrestling team hosted Tri and defeated the young Titans 54-34.
Winning for the Cubs were Cash Cain, Bentley Remy, Gabe Buzzard, Briggs Tackett, Keegen Pavey, Kai Pernell, Ryder Hatten, Michael Schlechtweg and Chance Keeton. Mason Parmerlee and Brody Egerton added reserve wins.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade Lady Bulldogs knocked off Connersville 21-17. The Lady Bulldogs' defense was strong to hold the Lady Spartans to 17 points. Jersey Trenkamp and Madi Dierkman had four steals and Hailee Weisenbach had three steals. Kaitlyn Raver and Jayla Bedel played solid defense for the Lady Bulldogs.
Maggie Jelinek pulled down six rebounds. Molly Gesell led in scoring with eight points. Madi Dierkman scored six points. Jersey Trenkamp added four points. Maggie Peters hit a lay-up for two points to seal the win. Hailee Weisenbach hit a free throw. Leah Meyer, Abby Miller and Laken Obermeyer also played hard in the win.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs defeated Connersville, 40-14. The Lady Bulldogs played aggressive defense and rebounded the basketball. Leading scorers for Batesville were Smith with 12 points, Kathman and Campbell with six each, Hertel and King with four each, Westerfeld and Niese with three each, and Cox chipping in with two.
