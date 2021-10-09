Vance honored by MSFA
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – Olivet Nazarene University quarterback David Hutton and wide receiver Jake Vance were recognized by the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) on Monday as Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week.
A graduate of RCHS, Vance had a break out game for the Tigers on special teams. In the 58-19 win, Vance ran back three kickoffs for 115 yards. Vance had his long return of 66 yards, in the second half, which set up a Tiger touchdown. Vance also returned a kickoff for 39 yards and set up a Bryce Deguira field goal.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth grade football team finished the season Tuesday with a 14-0 loss to Shelbyville in a hard and physical game.
“These kids have a very bright future. They overcame a lot this season and improved through each challenge by continuing their hard work and dedication,” Coach Robbins said.
BRMS football
The BRMS football teams hosted Batesville in the final home game of the season. The seventh-grade Cubs got the night started off with a 20-8 victory over the Bulldogs. Malaki Knight had one rushing touchdown and a touchdown on a kick return. Knight also added a 2-point conversion. Braydon Martz also added a touchdown. Chance Keeton, Braydon Martz, and Malaki Knight each had sacks for the Cubs’ defense. The seventh-grade Cubs remain undefeated and travel to Shelbyville on Tuesday for their final game of the season.
The eighth-grade Cubs were victorious last night over Batesville 12-0. This was a game won in the trenches and the Cubs were led by strong offensive and defensive line play. Dayton Bates, Denver Campbell and Sam Pavey ran the football well all evening and Eli Pavey also contributed with two touchdowns. Defensively, the Cub secondary dominated the ball. Ashton Lyda Bates had an interception and Brody Terrell, Blake Chappelow, Damion Trueblood, and Savanna Foster shut down Batesville’s passing attack. The eighth-grade Cubs finishes the season at 4-3.
BRMS cross country
RUSHVILLE – The BRMS cross country team hosted Connersville on Monday evening.
For the girls, the Lady Cubs took the top 3 spots. Mikayla Herbert took the win in a time of 12:54. Josie Corn was close behind finishing second (12:57 PR). Melaney Mahan ran her strongest race of the year finishing third (13:07 PR). Also contributing for the Lady Cubs were Kiara Flannery seventh (13:59 PR), Jentri Wallace eighth (13:47 PR), Kendra Jacobs 12th (15:53), McKenna Norris 14th (18:36), Lexi Keith 15th (18:44) and Stormie Degner 16th (22:29).
The Lady Cubs claimed victory in the girls race by the score of 21-34.
For the boys, Nathan King led the way for the Cubs, finishing fourth (12:06 PR). Logan Jacobs was close behind finishing fifth (12:11). Also contributing to the Cubs’ effort were Brody Egerton seventh (12:25 PR), Grant Cameron eighth (13:05), Caleb Schelle ninth (13:07 PR), Kyle Jacobs 12th (13:43), Trent Gossett 18th (15:20) and Hunter Evans 21st (18:38 PR).
St. Mary’s cross country
TERRE HAUTE – St. Mary’s Knights traveled to Terre Haute’s LaVerne Gibson course for the Middle School state cross country contest on Saturday. In a sea of more than a thousand runners, the Knights broke some personal records and had a great finish to their season.
Fletcher Hash (12:46 PR) and Landen Fuel (15:12 PR) both represented the Knights well in the boys junior varsity race as fourth grade runners. Braylon Brancamp (11:32), Conner Bedel (13:00 PR), and Wade Schutte (13:42) ran for the Knights in the small school varsity race.
The girls were represented by Alaina Bedel (12:45), Josie Wenning (13:14 PR), Katie Fisse (13:37), Josie Slaven (13:52), Kylie Harpring (14:20 PR) and Frankie Fry (14:24).
