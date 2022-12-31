BHS wrestling
Batesville’s wrestling team closed out 2022 at the 6-team invitational at Frankton. With seven wrestlers competing, the Bulldogs went 2-3 on the day. Four Bulldogs posted four wins.
The Bulldogs started the day losing to speedway 57-24 with David Maher, Damien Dance, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger winning by pin. The Bulldogs bounced back with a 36-30 win against Scecina with David Maher, Hudson Kohlman, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger winning by pin while Cade Simonson and Damien Dance received forfeits.
The third round saw the Bulldogs fall to Lutheran 42-18 with Cade Simonson, David Maher, and Max Amberger picking up six points each for the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won their fourth dual with a 42-18 victory over Knightstown with all seven Bulldogs picking up six point victories. The final round saw the Bulldogs lose to the host team Frankton 63-12 with Cade Simonson and Damien Dance picking up pins.
Top individual performances were Damien Dance going 4-0 at 160 while Cade Simonson (120), David Maher (138) and Max Amberger (285) went 4-1.
Lady Bulldogs basketball
WALDRON – The Lady Bulldogs won the Waldron Tournament title with wins over Waldron and Tri-West.
In the opener, Batesville defeated Waldron 48-21.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Sophie Gesell led the way with 13 points. Lydia Haskamp was also in double digits with 10 points. Alyson Peters had nine points followed by Ava Hanson six, Claire Saner six, Marlee Obermeyer two and Emma Weiler two.
Batesville defeated Tri-West 49-27 for the championship.
For Batesville, Peters poured in a game-high 27 points. Haskamp finished with six points followed by Gesell four, Weiler three, Cora Deputy three, Obermeyer three, Saner one, Hanson one and Lexiyne Harris one.
Lady Lions basketball
The Lady Lions traveled north to compete in the annual Northridge Tournament. In the opening game of the tournament, Rushville fell to NorthWood 47-45.
Leonie Boyer led the Lady Lions with 12 points. Briley Munchel finished with 11 points. Belle Gossett had eight points. Gracie Buzzard scored six points. Kylee Herbert added five points. Kiley Parsley chipped in with three points.
Greensburg swimming
MILAN – Greensburg traveled to Milan and knocked off the Indians despite having a limited roster.
“Both of our team swam very well. Our boys were down three of our 10 guys due to sickness and injury and we still managed to win the meet against a very good Milan team that has a returning state qualifier on their roster. I was super happy with how our kids competed,” Coach Hawkins said.
“Senior Matthew Reynolds was our swimmer of the meet as he won a pivotal 100 breaststroke race late in the meet against a very strong breaststroker that he’d never beaten head to head before and did so with a lifetime PR. Then the 400 Free relay team of Tristen Hostetler, Jake Taylor, Joe Hawkins, and Jacob Hawkins stepped up and sealed the team win by swimming phenomenally to win a very exciting relay race,” Coach Hawkins added.
Greensburg results
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. Greensburg (Christopher Mains, Matthew Reynolds, Alex Walden, Tristen Hostetler) 1:52.85
Girls 200 Freestyle: 2. Emma Hostetler 2:30.29, 3. Tori Gauck 2:38.66
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. T. Hostetler 2:07.16, 4. Joseph Hawkins 2:25.61
Girls 200 IM: 2. Brenley Jameson 2:51.26
Boys 200 IM: 2. Jacob Hawkins 2:21.56, 4. Jake Taylor 2:39.21
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Corya Lilly :28.42
Boys 50 Freestyle: 1. Reynolds :25.37, 2. Walden :25.41
Boys 100 Butterfly: 1. Mains “59.61, 2. Walden 1:02.85
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. E. Hostetler 1:07.24, 2. Jameson 1:07.65
Boys 100 Freestyle: 1. Ja. Hawkins :54.19
Boys 500 Freestyle: 2. T. Hostetler 5:42.39, 4. Jo. Hawkins 6:34
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Greensburg (Jameson, Gauck, E. Hostetler, Corya) 2:02.05
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Greensburg (Reynolds, Mains, Walden, Ja. Hawkins) 1:44.60
Girls 100 Backstroke: 3. Gauck 1:24.75
Boys 100 Backstroke: 2. Mains 1:03.98, 3. Taylor 1:13.54
Girls 100 Breaststroke: 2. Corya 1:20.46
Boys 100 Breaststroke: 1. Reynolds 1:08.96
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: 2. Greensburg (Jameson, Gauck, E. Hostetler, Corya) 4:30.17
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Greensburg (T. Hostetler, Taylor, Jo. Hawkins, Ja. Hawkins) 3:53.09
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.