St. Mary's cross country
St. Mary's cross country team hosted the first race of the season Monday against Batesville. The Knights took first place in the boys race with Braylon Brancamp claiming first overall with a time of 12:10. Conner Bedel (13:31) and Fletcher Hash (14:00) took fourth and fifth place finishes. Landen Fuel (14:40) and Carson Kendall (15:08) finished eighth and ninth. Nolan Wells ran 15:15 for a 11th place finish. Charles Cornett (16:55) and Maxwell Gauck (21:24) rounded out the Knights finishers with 14th and 15th place finishes.
The girls placed second against Batesville. Alaina Bedel (13:17) led the Knights with a third place finish. Josie Wenning (14:24) took ninth in the race. Makayla Kieffer (14:40), Frankie Fry (14:47), Katie Fisse (14:48), Raegan Abplanalp (14:49), Josie Slaven (14:51), and Kelsey Slaven (15:00) took 9th through 14th place finishes. Caitlyn Kendall (16:14) placed 21st. Mackenzie Lohrum (17:32) took 24th. Kylie Harpring (18:01) claimed 28th and Harper Kinsey (18:24) finished 30th in the race.
The Knights run against North Decatur and South Decatur at home Thursday.
BMS cross country
The Batesville Middle School Cross Country season kicked off Monday at a dual meet hosted by St. Mary's Catholic School in Greensburg. The girls had the honor of racing first and they did not disappoint. Led by seventh graders Hilary Ziegler (12:50) and Jayla Bedel (12:55), who finished first and second overall, the team finished with a score of 18-40. Other varsity runners included Maycee Holtkamp (13:28) in fourth place, Ava Wade (13:29) in fifth place, Caitlin Raver (13:44) in sixth place, Candie Shane (14:38) in eighth place, and Addison Hughes (15:30) in 15th place.
For the boys, St. Mary's won a hard fought battle, coming out on top by just one point, 27-28. The Bulldogs were led by seventh grader Levi Essick, who placed second overall with a time of 12:42. Eighth grader Brody Gibson was the next runner to cross the finish line placing third overall with a time of 13:21. Other varsity runners included Abe Trossman (14:26) in sixth, Robby Bruns (14:31) in seventh, Ryan Benz (15:14) in 10th, Tripp Hertel (16:44) in 12th and Grayson Parcel (16:55) in 13th.
BMS volleyball
The Batesville Middle School's eighth grade volleyball team defeated Greensburg in two sets 25-3 and 25-7. Caitlyn Fox scored 13 straight points to open the first set which included an impressive nine aces. Alexis Gallagher scored 12 points, while Brooke Wilhelm earned six points in the winning effort. Maddie Haskamp and Wilhelm dominated the net with five and three kills, respectively. Leigh Hertel knocked down two kills. Mimi Smith was solid in serve reception and defensively for the Lady Dogs.
The seventh grade fell to Greensburg in three sets. BMS came out sluggish and lost 25-12. The Lady Dogs found their groove and played a solid set to win 25-24. In the third set, the team continued to play well, but just couldn't pull out the win.
Service points were earned by Katie Wilhelm with nine points, including five aces. Madi Dierckman had five service points. Jolene Dirkhising, Molly Gesell and Abby Miller each added two points.
GJHS football
Greensburg's eighth grade football team traveled to Brookville to play Franklin County and fell in a very physical game 32-6.
The Pirates only touchdown came on 40 yard pass from Zayden Miller to Ian Dickson.
The young Pirates will be back in action Tuesday at home against South Dearborn with the seventh grade starting at 5:30 p.m.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg.
On Sept. 17 and 18, the Citizenship Day Classic will be held at Greensburg.
On Sept. 24 and 25, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
