South Decatur games postponed
The Cougars’ varsity and junior varsity basketball teams won’t play any games until Jan. 22 because of COVID-19. The postponement of games includes both the varsity and junior varsity.
South Decatur was set to play two home nonconference games this weekend: Friday against Southwestern (Hanover) and Saturday against Oldenburg Academy. Plus, the Cougars had games Mid-Hoosier Conference games against North Decatur and Southwestern (Shelby) on tap next weekend that will get pushed back.
Decatur County Schools Superintendent Jarrod Burns announced Wednesday a student at South tested positive for the virus, and Thursday a staff member had also tested positive.
Athletic director Willard Rice said the Cougars are working on replacing the games they lost, with makeup dates to be determined.
Batesville freshmen
After navigating a three-week break due to holidays and quarantines, Batesville’s freshmen boys basketball team traveled to Connersville Thursday night to battle the Spartans. Led by Hank Ritter with 11 points, the Bulldogs won 49-30 to continue the season at 8-0.
Seven of the eight eligible players scored. Jack Grunkemeyer added 10, Conner Drake nine and Carter Bohman eight.
The Bulldogs will play Monday at home against South Dearborn.
JCD middle school hoops
Jac-Cen-Del’s middle school basketball teams suffered losses Thursday at Milan.
The eighth-graders fell 47-29. Scoring for the Eagles were Luke Simon 11, Johnny Newhart seven, Grant Rinear five, Keegan Williamson four and Weston Ertel two.
The seven-graders lost 35-24. Scoring came from Lane Carroll 13, Caden Kohlman six, Brady Gerian three and Lane Simon two.
