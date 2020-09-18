Lady Chargers golf
On the Meadow Nine at North Branch Golf Course, the Lady Chargers played their final match of the regular season prior to today’s sectional at Greensburg Country Club.
Southwestern won the team title in the 3-team match with a 201. Edinburgh was second with 212 and North finished with 244.
Katy Kinker led the Lady Chargers with 54. Rilie Sieg was next with 61. Laronda Schwartz finished with 63 and Kenda Sieg had 66.
Lady Lions soccer
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions fell to East Central 9-0.
The Lady Lions had four shots on goal including two from sophomore Belle Gossett and one each from juniors Allie Yung and Lexi Morris.
Rushville defense held East Central to 20 offside calls. Sophomore keeper Kelby Roberts had 11 saves and freshman keeper Megan Whitham had 11 saves as well.
The Lady Lions travel Saturday to Greensburg for the Battle of the Ball game. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. and Lady Lions will be defending the trophy from their win last season over Greensburg, 1-0.
NDJH volleyball
The Lady Chargers eighth-grade volleyball team knocked off Greensburg 25-15 and 25-23. North Decatur is now 10-1 on the season.
10U Travel Baseball Tryouts
The 10U Curve will be holding tryouts for any player interested in playing travel baseball during the spring and summer of 2021. Eligible players must be 10 or younger after May 1, 2021.
Tryouts will be held at the Greensburg Sports Complex near the Decatur County Fairgrounds on Diamond 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. If you have any questions, contact Elliott Tekulve 812-569-6279, Chad Adkins 812-560-9537, or Eric Witaker 812-593-2822.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country teams hosted Shelbyville on Thursday. The BRMS girls scored a victory over the Lady Golden Bears. The girls’ race was won by Mikayla Herbert in 14:19. Also contributing to the Lady Cubs victory were Carly Senour second, Jentri Wallace fourth, Brooke Means seventh, Jorja Ellis eighth, Lacie Madden ninth, and Cierra Christmas 10th.
For the boys, the Cubs defeated Shelbyville to improve to 14-0. Hunter Parmerlee raced to victory in a time of 11:20. Following Hunter for the Cubs were Isaac Schelle third, Wyatt Jacobs fifth, Logan Jacobs seventh, Griffin Norris eighth, Dustin King ninth, Mason Mosburg 10th, Jacob Lilly 13th, Trent Gossett 17th and David Hull 21st.
BRMS will be at the South Dearborn Invitational today.
BRMS volleyball
The Lady Cubs eighth-grade volleyball team fell to Shelbyville 25-16 and 25-18. Audrey Angle, Olivia Foreman and Leonie Boyer had one ace each for the night. Strong attacks at the net by Audrey Angle with three kills, Olivia Foreman, Trisha Morgan and Leonie Boyer with two kills each and Emi Flannery contributing one kill.
