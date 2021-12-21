NDJH girls JV
The Lady Chargers junior varsity girls defeated Jac-Cen-Del 35-22.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Hope Barker 12, Sidney Rhols seven, Ally Whitaker six, Kasey Ogden four, Kylie Duckworth four and Emma Schoettmer two.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers lost a tight battle to Waldron 39-36.
For the Lady Chargers, Whitaker led the way with 12 points followed by Ogden 11, Barker seven, Rhols four and Schoettmer two.
The Lady Chargers are on the road at Rushville on Tuesday with a junior varsity tip at 6 p.m.
NDJH basketball
North Decatur eighth grade boys traveled to Southwestern Shelby Saturday morning and earned a hard fought conference win.
The Chargers led by just three at halftime, but came out in the third quarter with good defense, rebounding and scoring that resulted in a 12-point lead when the quarter ended.
The final scoring margin was cut from 10 to seven with a last second 3-pointer by the home team Spartans.
Leading the Chargers were Chase Youngman 17 points and seven rebounds; Logan O'Dell eight points, three rebounds and two assists; Brody Barker five points, two rebounds and one assist; Garrett Schwering two points, 10 rebounds and one assist; Hayden Ramsey four assists; and Scott Morford two rebounds.
The Chargers are now 9-1 on the season and play their next game at home at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 against conference foe Hauser.
