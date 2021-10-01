BMS cross country
BATESVILLE – Batesville hosted the Ripley County middle school cross country meet Thursday evening. Charlotte Trossman started the night with a win, crossing the finish line first in the girls’ race in a time of 12:46. She was closely followed by fellow varsity runners Maycee Holtkamp in third, Hilary Ziegler in fourth, Caitlin Raver fifth, Jayla Bedel sixth, Belle Young seventh, and Olivia Wells in 11th. The girls’ team were crowned Ripley County champions with a perfect score of 15 while Milan had a team score of 48. South Ripley and Jac-Cen-Del were incomplete.
Leading the boys’ team was Cannon Clark who finished second overall with a time of 11:18 behind Milan’s Gabe Riehle who won with a time of 11:11. Additional varsity runners were Landon Raver with a fourth place finish, Howard Hund fifth, Cash Myers sixth, Levi Essick eighth, Winston Garrett 10th and Abe Trossman in 12th. The boys’ team was also crowned Ripley County champions scoring 19 points while South Ripley had a score of 41. Milan and Jac-Cen-Del were incomplete.
BRMS cross country
LIBERTY – The BRMS cross country team competed in the Union County Invitational on Wednesday. The Cubs ran to a third place finish.
Logan Jacobs led the way for the Cubs, finishing ninth. The rest of the Cubs contingent were as follows: Nathan King 13th, Brody Egerton 17th, Grant Cameron 18th, Caleb Schelle 20th, Kyle Jacobs 30th and Trent Gossett 42nd.
The girls’ race was featured a great duel between the Lady Cubs and a strong Connersville team with Connersville taking the top place over BRMS by just eight points.
Leading the way for BRMS was Mikayla Herbert finishing in third place. Also contributing to the Cubs runner-up effort were Josie Corn fifth, Melaney Mahan ninth, Kiara Flannery 13th, Jentri Wallace 17th, Kendra Jacobs 23rd, McKenna Norris 26th and Stormie Degner 36th.
BRMS football
PENDLETON – The BRMS seventh-grade football team traveled to Pendleton Heights on Wednesday to take on the Arabians. The Cubs pulled out the victory as they scored a last second touchdown to win 26-20.
Malaki Knight contributed two rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown. Owen Zachery had a passing touchdown to Ethan Evans. Braydon Martz had two completions to Ryder Hatten for 80 yards. Ty Ellis contributed on defense with an interception.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth grade football team defeated Franklin County 26-22.
Scoring for the Pirates included Corbin Thackery with three touchdowns (2 rushing and 1 receiving), Holden Sweet one rushing touchdown and Karson Templeton a 2-point conversion.
“I also want to give a shout out to the offense and defense lines as they are playing at a very high level,” Coach Robbins said.
