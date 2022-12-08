North C-Team
The Chargers C-Team played a home game against the Batesville Bulldogs Saturday. The teams battled through one overtime session before Batesville prevailed 38-37.
The Chargers started out strong, moving the ball well on offense on their way to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The team also played solid defense and held the Bulldogs to 10 points in the first half, going into halftime with a 20-10 lead.
In the third quarter, the shots stopped falling for the Chargers, and a few defensive mistakes, along with some good shooting by the Bulldogs, led to the lead being cut to three heading to the fourth quarter. The Chargers also gave up quite a few second chance opportunities in the second half, and missed three front ends of one-and-one free throws.
The Bulldogs were able to tie the game and force overtime. The overtime was tightly contested, but ultimately, the Bulldogs came out on top 38-37.
Brody Barker led the Chargers in scoring with 12 points, while also collecting five rebounds. Hayden Ramsey and Garrett Schwering added eight points each, while Schwering added nine rebounds and Ramsey grabbed five rebounds. Scott Morford scored four points. Micah Smith scored three and Brayden Smith added two.
For the Bulldogs, Ethan Schneider led the team with 10 points, followed by Landon Raver with nine points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth grade basketball team defeated Madison 52-26 Monday to move to 11-2 on the season.
Everyone got in the scoring column and everyone playing great team defense, Coach Robbins noted.
“I also want to thank the student section. There is no student section that is louder than you. You guys are awesome,” Coach Robbins said.
For the Pirates, Andrew Bowman tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Jacoby Miller had eight points, two assists and three steals. Myle McKinsey had seven points and two steals. Logan Simpson scored six points.
Adam Powers finished with five points and three rebounds. Ian Dickson added five points and six rebounds. Zayden Miller had four points and two steals. Ethan Bishop finished with two points, two assists and two steals. Bryson Chilton had two points and two steals. Jagger Thompson added one point, two rebounds and two steals.
Greensburg’s seventh grade defeated Madison 37-14.
Max Buening led the Pirates with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six steals. Other contributors were Colt McCalvin with six points and six rebounds, Matthew Fields four points, Sam Crowell two points, Levi Mucherheide two points and seven rebounds, and Mason Herpel five rebounds.
The Pirates are now 7-3 on the year.
BMS basketball
The Batesville boys eighth grade basketball team traveled to Northside Middle School-Columbus Tuesday night and came home with a 67-56 victory. The Bulldogs used a hot first quarter to jump out to a 20-10 lead. At the half, the Dogs had a 34-25 lead and sustained that lead throughout the second half. The lead got as low as 7 points and as high as 15 during the contest.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring for the game were James Hughes with 18 points, Carson Hartley 14, Braydin Hughes 13, Kamryn Holcomb 11, Caleb Laker six, Kevan “Buckets” Smith three and Rylan Yeager two.
The Bulldogs are 12-1.
The Batesville seventh grade basketball team traveled to Columbus Northside Middle School and was the winner of a thrilling game in overtime 34-30. The Bulldogs got off to a great start and took an early 7-1 lead going into the second quarter. The Bulldogs kept up the great play on both sides of the ball and held Northside to five points at the half.
The second half was much different for the Dogs, as bad passes turned into turnovers and they saw their lead reduce to six at the end of the quarter. The Bulldogs keep trying to put the pressure on Northside, but Northside kept scoring. With less than a minute left in regulation, the Bulldogs were down by one, when Levi Hunt hit a free throw to tie the game. With five seconds left Northside got a good look at a shot, but couldn’t score to send the game into overtime.
Like always, the Bulldogs kept battling and would take a 2-point lead late in overtime. Carson Meyer helped seal a victory by going 5-of-6 from the free throw line late in overtime.
Batesville was lead in scoring by Meyer with 23, Camden Kaiser with four, Hunt with three and Eli Denni and Winston Garrett with two each.
The Bulldogs are now 7-6 on the season.
JCD vs BRMS
Jac-Cen-Del hosted Benjamin Rush Middle School Monday.
In the seventh grade game, JCD knocked off the Cubs 30-24.
For the Eagles, Conner Yeggy tallied 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Will Meyer added nine points and 10 boards. Aiden Maloney had three points and six rebounds. Conner Patrick finished with two points and one rebound. Preston Asche had one steal.
Leading the way for the Cubs was Ryder Flannery with 18 points including four 3-pointers. Gabe Johnson, Braydin Pease and Caleb Short-Ogunmola chipped in with two points each.
The Cubs won the eighth-grade game 43-40. Braydon Martz blocked a JCD 3-point attempt at the end to seal the win.
For the Eagles, Blake Wagner scored 14 points followed by Darian Grieshop 12, Neal Sullivan eight, Brody Huff four and Kingston Buckler two.
Owen Zachery lead the Cubs with 13 points. Caleb Schelle added eight points. Grant Cameron, Braydon Martz and Malaki Knight each added five points. Gavin Owen tallied three points. Zy Adams and Benson Crowder each added a bucket for two points.
