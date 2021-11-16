Lady Lions basketball change
Due to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) advancing to the football semistate on Friday, the Rushville girls basketball game at Mt. Vernon has been moved to Thursday. The junior varsity game is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following.
Chicken dinner at North Decatur
North Decatur will host a chicken dinner from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday before the South Decatur at North Decatur girls basketball game. A 3-piece dinner is $10 and 2-piece is $8. Dinner includes chicken, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw and desert. Proceeds help support the Lady Chargers basketball program.
NDJH basketball
North Decatur’s eight-grade boys basketball team defeated Eastern Hancock 27-26 in an evenly played season opener.
Knotted at 7-7 after one quarter, the Chargers fought their way to a 2-point halftime lead. The third and fourth quarters found the teams as evenly matched as the first two quarters. The final Eastern Hancock possession saw the Charger defense stiffen up and hold off a couple of game winning attempts. Scoring for North were Chase Youngman 11, Logan O’Dell seven, Brody Barker five and Garrett Schwering four.
Game 2 on North’s round robin saw rivals North Decatur and South Decatur matched up. The Chargers started quick and led 13-7 after one quarter and 30-20 at half-time. North’s offense cooled in the third quarter before regaining momentum in the fourth on the way to a 55-41 victory.
Leading the Chargers in scoring were Youngman 21, O’Dell 14, Barker seven, Schwering six, Eli Trenkamp five and Hayden Ramsey two.
In their first road game of the season, the Chargers (3-0) defeated South Ripley 38-29. Jumping out to a good offensive start the Chargers played a very consistent game leading to a road victory. Credit to Peyton Ramsey and Chase Youngman for steadying the Chargers while being pressured defensively. Accolades also go out to Schwering and Scott Morford for playing strong interior defense against the home team. The Chargers were led in scoring by Youngman 18, O’Dell eight, Barker seven, Schwering two, Morford two, and Hayden Ramsey one.
