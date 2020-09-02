Girls golf
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs hosted Switzerland County and Oldenburg Academy in golf action at Hillcrest Golf Course. The Lady Bulldogs won the team title with 172 followed by Switzerland County 236 and Oldenburg incomplete. Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with a 36.
Haley Hines shot 52 for Switzerland County and Emerald Simmons had 52 for Oldenburg.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs were Josie Meyer 43, Tori Harpring 45, Madelyn Pohlman 48 and Chloe Murphy 60.
Girls soccer
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs played host to Greensburg in soccer action last week. The Lady Bulldogs controlled the ball and game en route to an 8-0 victory.
Batesville’s offense had a total of 41 shots on the night.
Elana Kuisel had a hat trick of three goals and an assist on the night, with Tristan Rowlett adding a pair of goals. Betsy Reidy and Lauren Gutzwiller each had a goal. Angela Diaz had a goal and an assist on the night.
In goal, keeper Lilly Wonnel had eight saves before being subbed out for Rene Lecher, who collected five saves.
NDJH volleyball
The North Decatur eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Waldron in two sets 25-18 and 25-15. The Lady Chargers are 4-0 on the season.
Charger Golf Outing
The North Decatur Athletic Department will be hosting the annual Charger Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10. The event will take place at North Branch Golf Course with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The event, which helps to support the North Decatur Athletic Department and the Troy Hartley Fund, is currently seeking both sponsors and teams.
Sponsorship opportunities include both tournament sponsors and hole sponsors. In addition, this year prize donations for a silent auction are also being accepted.
Teams of four are needed for the Florida Scramble style tourney.
Interested businesses or individuals can find both sponsorship and team registration information and forms on the North Decatur athletic website at www.ndathletics.com.
GJHS football
The seventh-grade Greensburg Pirates traveled to Lawrenceburg on Saturday to tackle the Tigers, but were on the bottom end of the scoreboard after four quarters.
Scoring for the seventh grade was Tyler Dean on a TD reception from Bryson Abplanalp.
Totaling 58 yards was Dean and 49 yards from Jordan Brandenburg.
Defense was led by Dean as well with 11 tackles. Brandenburg had seven tackles.
Donte Hess, Jirayia Granados and Logan James had four tackles each.
Karson Templeton, Ryker Manek each had three tackles.
Klein Lowe, Carson Kilgore, and Austin Cruze had two tackles each with Bryson Abplanalp rounding out tacklers with one.
The eighth-grade Pirates lost to Lawrenceburg 30-8.
For the Pirates, Peyton Cordray completed six passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. Kayden Acton had four receptions for 115 yards and one TD. Cohen Thackery caught one pass for three yards and a 2-point conversion.
Justice Thornton finished with eight carries for 41 yards. Acton added eight carries for 39 yards.
Defensively, Thackery led the way with five tackles. Thornton, Evelyn Pelsor and Dillon Wells all had three tackles. Acton, Reece Beaver and Servando Garcia all had two tackles.
The eighth-grade Pirates defeated Rushville 40-0.
Greensburg’s Kaden Acton scored on a 29-yard run, a 21-yard run, a 44-yard interception, a 2-point conversion, a 39-yard interception and a 45-yard interception. Peyton Conrdray had a 2-point conversion and Eli Ailes had a 49-yard touchdown run.
The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, opening holes for the Pirates. The Pirate defense only allowed 40 yards of offense.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s cross country teams participated in a 3-way meet with Batesville and South Ripley on Tuesday. The girls took second in the meet with Alaina Bedel (13:56) finishing fourth overall and Katie Fisse (14:54) finishing eighth. Josie Wenning (15:29), Frankie Fry (16:00), and Kylie Harpring (17:05) took home 13th, 15th, and 18th places. Adelynn Stier (18:28) rounded out the Knight’s roster taking 22nd place.
The boys placed third with their top runner, Carson Miller, out on injury midway through the race. Braylon Brancamp (12:26) took seventh overall. Conner Bedel (14:38) placed 18th smashing his PR by over a minute. Wade Schutte (14:56) finished 19th. Landon Swango (18:02), Ethan Miller (23:14), and Max Gauck (25:16) took home 24th, 27th and 28th places.
