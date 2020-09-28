Lady Pirates soccer
GREENSBURG – In a girls and boys soccer doubleheader, Lawrenceburg posted a sweep on the pitch over Greensburg.
The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Pirates 8-0.
Greensburg keeper Emillee Ernstes saw 32 shots on goal, two of which were penalty kicks. The only shot attempt the Lady Pirates had in the game was from Emily Rosales.
The Lady Pirates are now 5-7 on the season and 1-4 in the conference.
Pirates soccer
GREENSBURG – In the final home game of the season, the Pirates fell to Lawrenceburg 4-0.
Greensburg and Lawrenceburg battled in a very evenly matched first half, neither team conceding a goal and both teams coming away with 50% of the half’s possession time.
The second half was a much different story as Lawrenceburg was able to find the back of the net four times in the game’s final 40 minutes.
Senior Jimmie Day was a bright spot for the Pirates, registering 23 saves in goal, a new career high.
The loss puts Greensburg at 6-8 on the season, 2-5 in conference.
Batesville volleyball
GREENFIELD – The Lady Bulldogs traveled to the Greenfield-Central tournament on Saturday. In the opening round, Batesville fell 25-14 and 25-6 to Heritage Christian. Batesville then lost to Pike in three sets. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Edinburgh 25-19 and 25-6 and defeated Anderson 25-15 and 25-20.
Lions soccer
MORRISTOWN – Rushville and Morristown battled on the pitch for 80 minutes, but neither team could find the net as the game ended in a 0-0 tie.
Rushville keeper Michael Fudge had 12 saves.
“We were missing some of our key offensive players due to injury so we had new tactics that were put into place. Unfortunately, we only had one practice to implement the tactics,” Coach Derrik Justice said.
Rushville is 5-8-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.