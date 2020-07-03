McCullough ties for first
Greensburg’s Keegan McCullough tied for first place at the Indiana Open Qualifier held at Christmas Lake golf course in Santa Claus. McCullough carded a 3-under par 69 for his round. Adam Bratton also finished with a 69.
Combs wins July 1 race
Ron Combs drove to victory in the feature race of the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets on Wednesday at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Following Combs to the checkered flag was Tate Martz, Austin Nemire, Ashlea Albertson, Addison True, Cory Clay, Matt Lux, Joey Paxson, Johnny Goff and Robbie Roland rounding out the top 10.
The circuit returns to the Rush County Fairgrounds Saturday before traveling to the Marion County Fair on July 11.
