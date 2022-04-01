Lady Cougars basketball
The 2nd Annual Porkchop Meal Fundraiser for the South Decatur Lady Cougars basketball team is set for 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Tickets are $12 for the drive through at SDHS cafeteria. All proceeds help Lady Cougars basketball. For more information or to RSVP, email Coach Johnson at tjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
OSU softball
The Ohio State University softball team knocked off No. 8 Kentucky on the Wildcats home field by the final of 3-0.
Greensburg graduate Melina Wilkison played a big role in the win. Wilkison blasted her second home run of the season to extend OSU’s lead to 3-0.
In the last seven games, Wilkison is batting .533 for the Buckeyes.
Purdue Track and Field
Purdue fifth-year senior Curt Eckstein (Oldenburg Academy graduate) ran the second-fastest 10,000-meter time in Purdue track and field team history to lead the Boilermakers at the Raleigh Relay in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday night.
Eckstein’s top-10 time was one of three personal-best marks recorded by Purdue on Friday night at NC State’s Paul Derr Track and Field Facility. Two more ran in their first collegiate outdoor meet as nine Boilermakers raced in the event.
A time of 28:54.93 by Eckstein moves him up to No. 2 in the record books as he finished 17th overall. His time was the fastest since 2015 and just behind Matt McClintock’s record of 28:54.77.
