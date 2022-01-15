NDJH basketball
Without the services of starting point guard Hayden Ramsey, the eighth-grade Chargers held off Knightstown 31-30.
The Chargers were led by Chase Youngman with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists. Logan O’Dell added six points, four rebounds and one assist. Brody Barker had six points on two 3-pointers and two rebounds. Garrett Schwering had four points, seven rebounds and one assist.
The eighth-grade then knocked off Morristown 41-20.
The Chargers (12-3) were led by Youngman with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Barker added 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. O’Dell finished with 10 points and two rebounds. Schwering added four points, four rebounds and two assists.
Lion basketball
ST. LEON – The Lions traveled to East Central for EIAC boys basketball action. Rushville fell to the Trojan 57-36 in varsity action.
For the Lions, Cameron Jackman led the way with 12 points. Jerron Taylor and Quentin Cain both finished with six points.
East Central won the junior varsity game 56-34. Keegan Bowles led the Lions with 14 points. Drew McKee had seven points.
BMS basketball
The seventh-grade Bulldogs traveled to Greenburg and found themselves on the losing end 37-25. The Bulldogs had some early trouble in the first quarter with the Pirate full court pressure. Carson Hartley was finally able to score the only two points of the quarter and the Bulldogs found themselves down 11-2.
The Bulldogs showed much better effort and kept fighting their way back and was able to close the half at 21-10. The second half started out different for the Bulldogs and found themselves with in eight at one point. The Bulldogs eventually fell by a score of 37-25.
Leading all scores was Hartley with 12 points followed by Cole Abrams five, Braydin Hughes four and Caleb Laker and Isaac Weber with two. The Bulldogs are now 8-8 on the season.
The eighth-grade Bulldogs won their match up against the host Greensburg Pirates. The Bulldogs started out strong with great defensive effort, that translated into Brayden Maple hitting two 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs close the first quarter up 12-8. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs held the Pirates to only four points with a great defensive stand most of the quarter. The Bulldogs lead at half by a score of 27-12.
The Pirates tried to make a run late in the game, but the Dogs were able to come away with a win by a score of 48-40. Leading all scores was Brayden Maple with 22 points followed by Landon raver seven, Owen Enneking five, Cannon Clark four, Cayden Drake four, and Ethan Scheider, Noah Weigel, and Lincoln Garret with two. The Bulldogs are now 13-3 on the season.
GJHS basketball
The Greensburg seventh-grade basketball team picked up a 37-25 win over Batesville. Myles McKinsey led the way with 17 points and Jacoby Miller had 15 points. Other scorers were Zayden Miller three and Ethan Bishop two.
The Pirates defeated Columbus North 50-38. Greensburg had three players in double digits with Jacoby Miller 24, Logan Simpson 12 and McKinsey 10. Ian Dickson and Zayden Miller each chipped in two points. The Pirates are now 11-6 on the season.
The eighth-grade Pirates lost to Batesville 48-40.
Scoring for the Pirates included Smith and Lowe 12 points, Templeton seven points, Parkinson four points, Thackery and Austin Cruz two points and Stuart one point.
The eighth-grade Pirates fell to Columbus North 46-23.
Scoring for the Pirates included Ethan Smith seven points, Kameron Parkinson five points, Klein Lowe four points, Trent Stuart three points, Karson Templeton two points and Corbin Thackery two points.
Lady Chargers JV basketball
In junior varsity basketball action, the Lady Chargers defeated Waldron 34-26 to move to 2-1 in the conference.
Scoring for the Lady Chargers included Sydney Rhols eight, Ally Whitaker seven, Kasey Ogden six, Hope Barker three, Brooke Mauer three, Emma Schoettmer two, Laney Saunders two and Kylie Duckworth two.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh-grade lost to South Ripley in overtime 41-40.
For the Eagles, Darian Greishop had 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists. Blake Wagner had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Neil Sullivan added nine points, six rebounds and one steal. Brody Huff had five points, five rebounds, one steal and one assist. Logan Meyer had four points, one rebound and one assist. Beckham Comer had one steal.
The eighth-grade Eagles defeated South Ripley 51-36.
For JCD, Lane Carroll tallied 20 points, 12 rebounds, one block and six assists. Carson Comer had 12 points, three rebounds and one steal. Caden Kohlman had 10 points and one block. Lane Simon added four points, one rebound and one block. Wyatt Comer had two points and one rebound. Kellar Vatchet finished with two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist. Noah Jones had one point and one rebound. Marshall Jones had one rebound.
