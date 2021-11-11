JCD junior high hoops
The seventh-grade Eagles knocked off Greendale 38-24. JCD was led by Blake Wagner with 21 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Neil Sullivan added nine points, four rebounds and four steals. Brody Huff had four points, three rebounds and two steals. Darian Greishop finished with four points, two rebounds and three steals. Logan Meyer and Kingston Buckler both had one rebound. Beckham Comer had two steals.
The seventh-grade defeated Southwestern (Hanover) 37-14. For JCD, Wagner tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Greishop had 12 points, five rebounds and five steals. Sullivan finished with five points, seven rebounds and four assists. Huff had two points and three rebounds. Comer added two points and one steal. Meyer had one steal. Buckler grabbed two rebounds and Matt Taylor had one rebound.
The eighth-grade Eagles lost to Greendale 46-13. For JCD, Lane Carroll had seven points, seven rebounds and one steal. Kellar Vachet added four points and one rebound. Noah Jones hit a free throw. Lane Simon had one point, four rebounds and two steals. Wyatt Comer had two rebounds and Caden Kohlman had one rebound.
Southwestern (Hanover) defeated the eighth-grade 44-12. For the Eagles, Carroll had four points and five boards. Vatchet added three points and three rebounds. Simon had two points and two rebounds. Case Comer and Carson Comer both hit one free throw. Jones added one point and one steal.
BMS basketball
The Batesville seventh-grade boys’ basketball team defeated St. Louis by a final score of 33-28. The Bulldogs got ahead early, leading after the first quarter 10-2 with Caleb Laker scoring seven of those points. St. Louis slowly fought back as the game went back and forth, and Batesville went into half with an 18-11 lead. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Caleb Laker with 11, followed by Carson Hartley nine, Jevan Smith four, Kamryn Holcomb three, Ian Hixson two and Preston Blessing two. Batesville moves to 2-2 on the season as the Bulldogs head into their away game versus Jac-Cen-Del on Nov. 16.
The Batesville eighth-grade boys’ basketball team defeated St. Louis 53-41 in a high action game. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start with Braden Maple causing multiple turnovers early leading to easy baskets and a 15-6 lead after the first quarter. St. Louis responded with their own run by winning the second quarter 13-5 and moving the halftime score to 20-19 with Batesville having the slight edge. The Bulldogs picked up the tempo the rest of the way leading to a high scoring second half that was full of action. The Bulldogs doubled their points in the third quarter and ultimately ran away with their fourth straight win. Leading all scorers was Brayden Maple with 17 points, followed by Trenten Luers 15, Cayden Drake six, Brayden Gerrian five, Landon Raver five, Cannon Clark four and Ethan Schneider two. Batesville moves to 4-0 on the season heading into the Jac-Cen-Del game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.