JCD baseball
OSGOOD - The Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 6-5 walk-off win Saturday.
Justin Swinney had a big day for JCD (10-8, 6-3 ORVC), knocking two hits and driving in three runs.
Swinney had a double, and so did Corey Hughes, Jacob Jines and Morgan Sutton.
Jines got the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits over thee innings. The senior struck out five, after Cam Gehl fanned six over the first four innings.
BHS JV softball
CONNERSVILLE - The JV Lady Bulldogs prevailed over Connersville twice during Saturday's doubleheader.
The Batesville bats came alive in the first game as they won 10-3 thanks to collecting 15 hits. Sophie Myers led the way going 4-for-4 with three singles and a double. She drove in two runs while crossing the plate once. Calli Fletcher, Samantha Kessens, Natasha Fowler and Kaite Mobley all had multiple hits. Georgia Mertz and Emma Livers each chipped in with one apiece.
Mobley earned the win, allowing six hits while striking out three and walking none.
The bats stayed hot for Batesville as they were able to collect 13 hits on their way to an 11-8 victory in the second game. Athena Mitchell, Renee Lecher and Claire Saner had multiple hits.
Mertz, Fletcher, Kessens, Mobley, Fowler, Kennedy Westrick and Rylee Scripture all collected a hit.
Lecher got the win. She allowed nine hits, striking out three and walking one.
GJHS openings
Greensburg Junior High School is looking to full two coaching positions for the 2021-22 school year: archery and girls seventh-grade volleyball.
Questions should be directed to jrigney@greensburg.k12.in.us.
BRMS softball
The BRMS Lady Cubs softball team defeated Greensburg in a high scoring affair 22-21. The Lady Cubs racked up 23 hits. Becca Tabeling and Heidi Stanley each had a 3-run home run.
Layla Shepherdson added four singles followed by Karma Wilson a double and two singles, Stacey Roberts and Makenna Ripberger three singles, Tabeling home run and two singles, Stanley home run and a single, Ivory Herbert two singles, Emi Flannery single, Andi Berkemeier single and Audrey Angle single.
Tabeling brings home the pitching win allowing only two runs in the last four innings.
