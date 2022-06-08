North Decatur Golf Outing
The annual Charger Classic Golf Tourney in memory of Troy Hartley will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at North Branch Golf Course. Teams are currently being sought to participate in this event which supports North Decatur athletics and specifically the student athletes.
Registration is $300 per team and includes all greens fees, a cart and a meal.
More information and a registration form can be obtained either on our athletic department website, www.ndathletics.com, under the 'more' tab on the homescreen or by contacting Scott Johnson, athletic director, at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Lions soccer camp
The 2022 RCHS boys soccer camp will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20-22 at the RCHS practice fields for students in grades K-6. The cost is $15, which includes a camp T-shirt, or $25, which includes a camp T-shirt and soccer ball. Checks should be made payable to RCHS Activities Fund and sent with registration form to Eric Wagner, 1201 Lions Path, Rushville, IN 46173.
Baseball camp
North Decatur is hosting a four-day summer baseball camp June 13-16. North head coach Christian McKinney will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
The four-day skills camp will feature instruction during the morning, with a focus on hitting and defense. The afternoon session will focus on situational baseball games, competition drills and a Wiffle Ball World Series.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free (866) 622-4487.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.