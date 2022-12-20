Basketball scores EIAC Boys – Friday and Saturday
Greensburg 67, Franklin County 36
Batesville 43, East Central 33
Rushville 48, Centerville 43
Connersville 56, So. Dearborn 38
Milan 55, East Central 44
Connersville 41, Richmond 39
Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32
EIAC Girls – Friday and Saturday
Greensburg 48, Batesville 29
Greensburg 57, South Ripley 11
East Central 60, Batesville 38
Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58
Connersville 49, South Dearborn 46
Oldenburg 41, Franklin County 39
South Dearborn 48, Milan 42
MHC Boys – Friday and Saturday
South Decatur 56, Morristown 38
South Decatur 67, South Ripley 58
Triton Central 68, North Decatur 58
Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66
Lutheran 71, Southwestern 20
Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45
Switzerland Co. 57, Hauser 47
Waldron 56, Southwestern 31
MHC Girls – Friday and Saturday
North Decatur 40, Waldron 39
Scecina 43, South Decatur 41
Southwestern 45, Lutheran 36
Hauser 60, Waldron 48
College Men
No. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61
Ball State 83, Illinois State 69
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 IU 62
Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62
No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46
Duquesne 92, Indiana State 86
Women
No. 4 IU 87, Morehead State 24
No. 5 Notre Dame 63, No. 6 Virginia Tech 52
Marquette 67, Butler 46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.