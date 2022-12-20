Basketball scores EIAC Boys – Friday and Saturday

Greensburg 67, Franklin County 36

Batesville 43, East Central 33

Rushville 48, Centerville 43

Connersville 56, So. Dearborn 38

Milan 55, East Central 44

Connersville 41, Richmond 39

Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32

EIAC Girls – Friday and Saturday

Greensburg 48, Batesville 29

Greensburg 57, South Ripley 11

East Central 60, Batesville 38

Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58

Connersville 49, South Dearborn 46

Oldenburg 41, Franklin County 39

South Dearborn 48, Milan 42

MHC Boys – Friday and Saturday

South Decatur 56, Morristown 38

South Decatur 67, South Ripley 58

Triton Central 68, North Decatur 58

Hauser 67, Edinburgh 66

Lutheran 71, Southwestern 20

Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45

Switzerland Co. 57, Hauser 47

Waldron 56, Southwestern 31

MHC Girls – Friday and Saturday

North Decatur 40, Waldron 39

Scecina 43, South Decatur 41

Southwestern 45, Lutheran 36

Hauser 60, Waldron 48

College Men

No. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61

Ball State 83, Illinois State 69

No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 IU 62

Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62

No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Duquesne 92, Indiana State 86

Women

No. 4 IU 87, Morehead State 24

No. 5 Notre Dame 63, No. 6 Virginia Tech 52

Marquette 67, Butler 46

