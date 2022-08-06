MEC Jamboree
The MEC football jamboree will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Shenandoah. Some of the schedules from North Decatur had a different location.
The Charges are joined by Eastern Hancock, Monroe Central, Shenandoah and Wes-Del in the MEC.
RCHS all sports tickets
Rushville Consolidated High School’s all sport tickets are on sale in the Athletic Office at Memorial Gym. Golden Lion tickets are $60. Adult all sport tickets are $50 and student all sport tickets are $40. Tickets will also be available to purchase at the first home football game Aug. 19 as the Lions host Milan.
Optimist Youth Soccer
Registration deadline for Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Youth Fall Soccer has been extended until Friday, Aug. 12. Register online at
https://leagues.teamlinkt.com/rushvilleoptimists
If you are unable to register online or unable to pay online, an in-person and final registration will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater. Registration will close after this event.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Aug. 20-21, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg. Tournaments are available or 8U to 16U baseball and 8U to 14U softball.
Plans are also in the works for Sept. 17 and 18 for the Citizenship Day Classic in Lawrenceburg.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
