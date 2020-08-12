Greensburg 214, Triton Central 233
The Greensburg Lady Pirate golf team picked up its first win of the season with a 214-233 victory over Triton Central at the Greensburg Country Club.
Senior Megan Reisman led the Lady Pirates with a medalist score of 48. Joining the card for Greensburg were Elizabeth Mitchell and Alyea Lawrence with 55s and Anne Pumphrey with a 56.
Batesville 188, Connersville 216
The Batesville lady bulldogs defeated the Connersville lady Spartans at willow brook golf course by a score of 188 to 216. Emma weiler was match medalist with a score of 1 under par 35. Other scores for Batesville were Josie Meyer 44 Tori Harpring 53. Rhea Miller 56. Madelyn Pohlman 58. Chloe Murphy 59. Baylee Schneider was low for Connersville with a 50
Eastern Hancock 229, North Decatur 255
The North Decatur Lady Charger golf team fell to Eastern Hancock 229-255 at Royal Hylands Golf Club in Knightstown.
Katy Kinker and Laronda Schwartz both carded 60 to lead the way for the Lady Chargers. Riley Sieg finished with 67 and Kenda Sieg was a shot back with 68.
