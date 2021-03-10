Correction
Greensburg senior Lane Sparks is third on the school’s all-time scoring list, not second as listed in Tuesday’s edition.
Sparks scored 1,795 points in his four-year career.
Sean Sellers is atop the list with 1,901 points, while Andrew Welage is second with 1,815.
All three have played for the Pirates in the past seven years. Sellers graduated in 2014 and went on to play at Ball State, and Wellage graduated in 2020 and is playing at Wright State.
Sparks will continue his career at Huntington University.
Swimming
Many local swimmers competed this past weekend at the Spring SE Divisional Championships.
Team who competed included Milan Aquatics, East Central Swim Team, Sea Dragon Swimming, Decatur County Sharks and Hoosier Hill Otters.
The swimmers were phenomenal with their performances amidst all the obstacles they have had to overcome while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a tremendous increase in the workload getting ready for the USA Divisional and State Championships.
Upcoming events include the 2021 Indiana Swimming Spring Senior Championships March 12-14 and the Indiana Swimming Age Group Short Course Championships March 19-21.
State venues to change
The IHSAA track & field and softball state finals will be contested at different venues this June.
The boys, girls and unified track & field state finals had been planned for June 4-5 at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, while the softball state finals had been scheduled for June 11-12 at Purdue University’s Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette.
Commissioner Paul Neidig received word this week from administrators at both universities that neither will be able to host the IHSAA events with spectators this year.
The IHSAA understands and respects both universities’ decision and will begin looking for alternative host sites immediately. The Association looks forward to returning to those venues in the future.
