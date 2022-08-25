GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams hosted a 25-team invitational Monday.
Greensburg's boys team placed fourth overall and the girls placed 10th.
For the boys, the young Pirates were led by Quinton Walker in fourth place out of 147 runners with a time of 11:23. Jackson Tekulve finished 21st in 12:35. Ethan Clifford was next in 12:55 followed by Mason McNulty 13:13, Henry Corya 13:18, Brody Sanders 13:90, Jack Bennett 15:57 and Brenner Schutte 17:23 (junior varsity).
For the girls, Greensburg was led by Madeline Risher in 13:35 for 21st out of 152 runners. Eleanor Davis was next for the Lady Pirates in 23rd with a time of 13:38. Sophie Buening finished win 14:42 followed by Lulu Webb 14:48, Haleigh Stewart 15:48, Brianna Berkemeier 16:10, Tensley Brewsaugh 16:16, Emma O'Sullivan 16:27 (junior varsity), Ella Kate Stewart 18:10 (junior varsity), Mickinzi Hollin 18:18 (junior varsity) and Maddie Brewsaugh 18:31 (junior varsity).
All the Pirate harriers ran competitive races and significantly faster times on their home course than previously. Ella Kate Stewart and Mickinzi Hollin had the biggest improvements by dropping more than two minutes.
The Pirates compete Thursday at home against Rushville.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team traveled to Greensburg for the Greensburg Invitational Monday. This is the largest meet that the Cubs will compete in all season as they battled 25 teams on the 3 kilometer course.
The Lady Cubs as a team finished ninth. Leading the way was Josie Corn as she earned event medalist honors with a sixth place finish. Following Corn were Melaney Mahan 49th, Kiara Flannery 51st, Kendra Jacobs 61st, Layla Denney 67th, McKenna Norris 105th and Emily Rouse 120th.
In the boys race, it was Grant Cameron leading the way for the Cubs as he finished as an event medalist in 13th place. Following Cameron were Brady Martz 71st, Hudson Schutz 106th, Hunter Evans 144th, Antonio Viera 145th and Joseph Richards 147th.
BRMS also had five girls compete in the reserve race. Jasmine Isaacs finished as the top reserve runner for the Lady Cubs in 58th. Aubree Worley and Elise Cain were 64th and 65th respectively. Maggie Wicker finished 86th. Jessica Maple finished 90th.
BMS cross country
Batesville Middle School runners stepped up to line against 24 other area schools in the Greensburg Invitational.
For the girls, Batesville placing second overall. The team was led by sixth grader Ava Wade who crossed the finish line third with a time of 12:41. Seventh graders Jayla Bedel (7th), Hilary Ziegler (14th), Maycee Holtkamp (19th), and Caitlin Raver (45th) were the scoring varsity runners followed up by sixth grader Addysin Hughes (48th) and eighth grader Candace Shane (55th) rounding out the varsity team in a field of more than 150 runners.
The boys varsity team was led by seventh grader Levi Essick who crossed the finish line in a time of 12:40 and a place of 27th. Other varsity runners competing include seventh grader Abe Trossman, sixth grader Robby Bruns, seventh grader Ryan Benz, eighth grader Manan Patel, seventh grader Tripp Hertel, and sixth grader Grayson Parcell. Overall, the boys team placed 15th.
St. Mary's cross country
St. Mary's participated in the Greensburg invitational Monday. The girls placed seventh overall. Alaina Bedel (12:56) was a medalist placing 13th overall. Frankie Fry (14:11), Katie Fisse (14:26), Josie Slaven (14:27), Makayla Kieffer (14:28), Josie Wenning (14:40), and Raegan Abplanalp (15:10) rounded out the Knight's varsity girls team.
The boys' placed 12th in the sea of 25 teams. Braylon Brancamp (11:29) medaled with his fifth place finish. Conner Bedel (13:14), Fletcher Hash (14:31), Carson Kendall (15:29), Landen Fuel (15:34), Charles Cornett (16:17), and Nolan Wells (17:07) competed for the boys in the varsity contest.
Kelsey Slaven (14:51) took home a ninth place ribbon in the JV race. Caitlyn Kendall (16:41), Kylie Harpring (18:28), Maxwell Gauck (18:45), and Mackenzie Lohrum (18:58) represented St. Mary's in the JV race.
GJHS football
On Tuesday, the Pirates hosted the South Dearborn Knights. Since the Knights seventh graders only had 13 players on the roster, they didn’t want to play a whole game, so Greensburg AD Mr. Rigney set up a 12 minute quarter.
Greensburg scored a TD with eight minutes left with a run from Matthew Fields. The defense held again and with just more than a minute to play, the Knights running back broke three tackles and ran a long TD and then converted the 2-point conversion.
With 57 seconds remaining, the Knights kicked off and Sam Crowell returned it and after breaking a few tackles he almost took it to the house. The return set up plays to Fields, Max Buening, Colt McCalvin and Levi Muckerheide.
With just five seconds left and ball on 2-yard line. Muckerheide suggested Fields run the Wildcat formation and with no more timeouts left. Fields punched it in with three seconds left to seal the victory.
In only 12 minutes of action everyone got in the game. Highlights were big reception by Carson Beagle and good blocking up front by Max Grimes, Kayden (Tank)Wyllie, Aiden Tuttle, Brody Bedel and Logan Hardebeck.
As usual the defense held the Knights to very minimum yards until the broken play under a minute to play. Pirates are getting better with every snap at practice. More reps together will result in more exciting games like what the fans and parents got to see against the Knights.
Greensburg's eighth grade football team fell to South Dearborn 28-6 Tuesday.
Scoring the lone touchdown for the Pirates was Miles McKinsey on a 40-yard run.
GJHS volleyball
Greensburg's seventh grade volleyball team defeated Connersville 25-10 and 25-14. Top servers were Alivia Weber with 16 points and nine aces. Setting was 96 percent from the team of Carly Greiwe and Kendall Mathews. Strong team passing allowed the team to control the ball consisting of Madison Weldishofer, Audra Gehl, Brooklyn White, Aubree Barnes-Pettit. Spiking gave the team an edge from players Izzie Bruce, Scarlett Schoettmer, Kylee Powers and Jo Jo Zachary.
The eighth grade team fell to East Central. Top servers were Kirkley Lowe and Victoria Stier. Top passers were Victoria Stier, Kirkley Lowe, and Grace Moore. Grace Moore put down two blocks.
NDJH volleyball
The eighth grade Lady Chargers defeated Edinburgh 25-19 and 25-18 in the season opener.
Stats for North included Miley Scudder - 5 kills, 5 serving points, 2 aces; Sarah Moeller - 3 kills, 9 serving points, 2 aces; Layla Brewer - 1 kill, 8 serving points, 2 aces; Maggie Burkhart - perfect setting and 4 serving points; Ellie Johnson - 2 kills, 1 serving point and 1 ace; and Grace Nobbe - winning serve in set 2.
The eighth-grade defeated St. Louis 25-0 and 25-16. North's Sarah Moeller served 25-of- 25 in the first set.
The seventh-grade defeated Edinburgh 25-15 and 25-13 and defeated St. Louis 25-15 and 25-12.
BMS volleyball
The BMS seventh grade volleyball team showed improvement and defeated South Ripley 25- 21 and 25-24.
Set 2 finished with Leah Meyer serving the last four points of the game for the win. Molly Gessel also had four service points. Katie Wilhelm led all servers with five points. Jersey Trenkamp and Madi Dierckman each had three points. Isabel Meyer chipped in two points and Abby Miller earned a service point. From the front row, Dierckman and Wilhelm each had a kill. The team is now 1-1.
The eighth grade team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-5 and 25-10 win over South Ripley. Caitlyn Fox led the team with 11 points from the service line including four aces, while Brooke Wilhelm and Alexis Gallagher each scored nine points including five aces. Wilhelm was aggressive with four kills in the front line, while Maddie Haskamp made the most of her opportunities earning two kills at the net. Katie Wirth, Ella King, and Gallagher each had one kill to help the team. Mimi Smith, Leigh Hertel, Eliza Weiler, and Madi Meyer continued their consistent back row play with multiple serve receives on target.
Lions JV football
MILAN - The Lions Football team swept Milan with both varsity and JV teams earning victories over the Indians.
On Monday, the JV squad defeated Milan 28-25. Leading the way for the Lions was Sam Pavey with three total touchdowns and Nick Jarman with a passing touchdown and receiving touchdown. Eli Pavey also had a passing touchdown.
Defensively, Denver Campbell had an interception on the night. Other notable defensive performances were linebackers Sam Pavey and Brody Terrell. Offensively, the Lions were led by Kaleb Amos, Jordan Collins and Quinn Barada.
Lady Lions basketball camp
The 2022 Lady Lions Fall Basketball Camp will be held Aug. 31, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. The camp if four grades K-2 and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Milroy Elementary. The cost is $35 ($25 for each additional camper per family).
For more information, contact head coach Melissa Marlow at the high school (765) 932-2984 or email at marlowm@rushville.k12.in.us.
Drake Sports events
Drake Sports is offering a tournament for baseball and softball teams ranging from 8U to 16U.
Teams play three games in pool play on Saturday and then single elimination on Sunday. Team awards are given to first and second place.
On Sept. 10 and 11, the Patriot Day Classic will be held at the Decatur County Sports Complex in Greensburg.
On Sept. 17 and 18, the Citizenship Day Classic will be held at Greensburg.
On Sept. 24 and 25, the Batesville Bats Invitational will be held at the Plex in Batesville.
For more information, visit DrakeSportsandEvents.com or contact Paul Drake at (502) 523-2224.
