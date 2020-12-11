Lion wrestling
Rushville hosted Richmond on Wednesday. Due to the limited number of wrestlers for both squads, only three matches were competed on the mat. Richmond won the match 27-18.
Rushville picked up wins by forfeit to Tuff Tackett at 106, Adam Bousman at 126 and Pacey Dye at 138.
Carter Newton lost by pin at 132. Alan Busche lost by pin at 170 and Aaron Robinson lost a close match 10-8 at 182.
North C-team
The North Decatur Chargers C-team got off to another slow start Thursday night at home against Indian Creek. The Chargers gave up quite a few turnovers on their way to a 26-5 halftime deficit. In the third quarter, the Chargers slowed things down and began to hit some baskets. In the fourth, Indiana Creek was held to two points, but the Chargers couldn’t string together enough offense to mount a comeback in the 38-17 loss.
GMS hoops
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball team rebounded Thursday from Monday’s loss to beat Shelbyville 36-21.
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack McKinsey 15 , Kaden Acton 15, Payton Cordray three, Dillon Wells two, Reece Beaver one.
The seventh-graders suffered their first loss of the season, 55-18.
Scoring were Trent Stuart six, Kameron Parkinson four, Luke Hoeing two, Karson Templeton two, Jacob Duerstock two, Ethan Smith one and Chase Youngman one.
The young Pirates are back in action Monday against New Palestine.
