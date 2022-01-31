Lady Chargers junior varsity
The junior varsity Lady Chargers defeated Edinburgh 45-12.
The Lady Chargers finished the season with a winning record of 12-11 and 5-1 in conference play.
For North, Ally Whitaker led the way with 14 points. Hope Barker added 12 points followed by Sydney Rohls 10, Kacie Ogden six and Kylie Duckworth three.
NDJH boys basketball
North's eighth-grade boys defeated Southwestern (Shelby) 56-36.
The Chargers jumped out to a early lead in route to a 20-point victory which earned the Chargers a spot in the conference championship game.
Leading the Chargers were Logan O'Dell 17 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Garrett Schwering 12 points, 15 rebounds and 2 assists; Chase Youngman 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists; Micah Smith 5 points; Hayden Ramsey 4 points, 2 rebounds, and a team-high 5 assists; Tyler Stephen 4 points; Scott Morford 2 points; and Eli Trenkamp 1 point and 1 rebound. The win brought the Chargers record to 14-3 on the season.
North fell to Hauser 42-36 in the MHC championship game.
An evenly played game came down to free throws, where Hauser ended the game with a 16 to 4 advantage at the line over the Chargers and ultimately the win.
North finished off a great season with a final record of 14-4.
Leading the Chargers were Chase Youngman 12 points, Logan O'Dell 8 points, Garrett Schwering 7 points, Hayden Ramsey 5 points, Eli Trenkamp 2 points and Brody Barker 2 points.
GJHS basketball
The eighth-grade boys team ended the regular season with a 37-20 loss to Shelbyville.
For the Pirates, Trent Stuart had six points followed by Corbin Thackery four, Bryson Abplanalp four, Kameron Parkinson two, Klein Lowe two and Luke Hoeing two.
Commented
