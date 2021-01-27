Correction
In the article about Batesville’s middle school basketball team that appeared in Tuesday’s edition, it was the school’s first title since 2018, not 2008. The class of 2024 won the SEI tournament when they were seventh-graders in 2018.
Cancellation
Saturday’s Greensburg boys home basketball game against Brown County has been cancelled because the Eagles (1-7) are quarantined.
Batesville “C” girls
The Batesville girls “C” team was victorious over South Dearborn 28-17 on Friday.
Kaylin Hinners led the Dogs in scoring with 12 points. Elaney McGuire led in steals with six and Billie Puente had four. Rhea Miller led in rebounds with four.
Other scorers for the night for the Bulldogs were: Miller with seven, Elaney four, Claire Saner three and Lizzy Nobbe two.
The Bulldogs won their tournament game Monday 27-24 against East Central. It was a close game throughout and the Bulldogs held their composure and played hard to the final buzzer. They were scheduled to play in Wednesday’s championship game.
Leading scorers for the Dogs were Lizzy Nobbe and Renee Lecher both with six points and Kaylin Hinners with five. Other scorers for Batesville were: Claire Saner four; and Billie Puente, Alyssa Nobbe and Madison Wanstrath each with two.
Batesville freshman boys
Batesville team defeated Lawrenceburg 38-30 Saturday to advance in the EIAC Tournament. Hank Ritter led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Sam Johnson with eight points.
The Bulldogs (14-0) beat the East Central Trojans 44-33 Monday night in the semifinals, advancing to face the Connersville Spartans on Wednesday.
Jack Grunkemeyer and Hank Ritter both added eight points, with Carter Bohman contributing seven and Deacon Hamilton with six.
Rushville “C” boys
The Lion “C” team traveled to Batesville on Monday night for an EIAC semifinal game with Connersville. Rushville used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to take a two-point lead with three minutes remaining, but Connersville was able to hold on for the win, 43-37.
Leading the way for the Lions was Keegan Bowles with 11 points. Drew McKee added in 10 and Kane Thompson tallied five.
Greensburg 7th-grade boys
The Pirates went on the road Monday to defeat Franklin Community 35-31.
Chase Youngman had a fantastic game with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers were Ethan Smith four (and five assists), Corbin Thackery four, Trent Stuart three and Karson Templeton three.
The team is now 8-5 on the season.
Greensburg 8th-grade boys
The Pirates lost a tough one Monday against Franklin 48-39.
Scoring for the Pirates were Kaden Acton 15, Jack Mckinsey eight, Payton Cordray seven, Reece Beaver four, Anthony Edwards three and Paxton Harris two.
