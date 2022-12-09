ND C-Team
The Chargers' C-Team played a home game against the Indian Creek Braves Thursday. Still shorthanded by one player, the Chargers jumped out to get a lead in the first quarter that they would never give up. Hayden Ramsey had eight first quarter points leading to a first quarter score of 19-12.
North's defense tightened in the second quarter, only giving up five points and taking a 26-17 half time lead.
After halftime, the Chargers played some more great defense, along with having another big offensive quarter, pushing their lead to 41-23. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers were able to cruise to the win, improving their record to 3-3 with a final score of 50-33.
Hayden Ramsey and Garrett Schwering each had 16 points for the Chargers, both season bests. Ramsey also grabbed six rebounds and Schwering had two boards and two assists. Brody Barker provided seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Brayden Smith had four points and two rebounds, Micah Smith added three points and four rebounds, while Mason Kunz and Hunter Meister each scored two points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg's eighth grade team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 48-30 win at Shelbyville.
For the Pirates, Myles McKinsey had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Andrew Bowman added 12 points and four rebounds. Jacoby Miller tallied nine points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Logan Simpson had five points and four assists. Zayden Miller added four points and two rebounds. Ian Dickson had four points and six rebounds. Ethan Bishop scored two points.
Greensburg's seventh grade (8-3) rallied from a 10-6 halftime deficit to knock off Shelbyville 28-21.
After a scoreless first half, Max Buening erupted for 17 second half points to lead the Pirates. Other scorers were Matthew Fields three, Sam Crowell three, Colt McCalvin three and Mason Herpel two.
JCD basketball
Jac-Cen-Del's seventh and eighth grade teams traveled to Shawe Memorial.
In the seventh grade game, the Hilltoppers came out on top 49-38.
Will Meyer led the Eagles with 22 points. Conner Yeggy added 11 points. Logan Meyer had three points and Conner Patrick scored two points.
The eighth-grade Eagles knocked off Shawe 56-44.
For the Eagles, Blake Wagner had 20 points followed by Darian Grieshop nine, Brody Huff nine, Neil Sullivan eight, Kingston Buckler seven and Beckham Comer three.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams hosted North Decatur Tuesday. The seventh grade Cubs struggled offensively, falling in defeat to the Chargers 38-19.
Leading the Cubs in scoring was Ryder Flannery with 11 points. Brady Martz added four points. Caleb Short-Ogunmola and Hudson Schutz each scored two points.
The eighth grade Cubs won another very tight battle 37-32.
Malaki Knight led the Cubs scoring attack with 12 points. Gavin Owen had nine points on three 3-pointers. Zy Adams added seven points. Caleb Schelle hit two 3-pointers for six points. Owen Zachery rounded out the scoring with three points.
BMS basketball
Batesville Middle School's seventh grade team traveled to St. Leon where they came up short to the East Central Trojans 31-28. The Bulldogs got out to an early lead late in the first quarter 10-4. The Trojans put pressure on the Bulldogs and were able to narrow the deficit at half to five points.
The second half was a struggle offensively for the Bulldogs as the Trojans were able to hit a 3-pointer late in the quarter to tie 22-22. Late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans hit a 3-pointer to take the lead. The Bulldogs got a couple good looks to tie the game, but couldn’t get a shot to fall as time expired.
The Bulldogs were lead in scoring by Carson Meyer and Camden Kaiser with eight points each. Levi Hunt and Jackson Peetz both had four points. Winston Garrett and Eli Denni both scored two points. The Bulldogs are now 7-7 on the season.
Batesville eighth grade team fell to the Trojans 60-43.
The Bulldogs kept it close in the first quarter with a score 18-16 in favor of EC. The Trojans pushed the lead to 37-27 at the half and that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring for the game were James Hughes with 15 points followed by Cole Abrams nine, Kamryn Holcomb nine, Caleb Laker eight and Carson Hartley two. The loss bring the Bulldogs season record to 12-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.