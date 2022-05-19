West to participate in IBCA/IHSAA showcase
The 20th IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase basketball events are set for June 17 and June 18 at Brownsburg High School in Brownsburg.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association and presented by Ballogy, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 244 of the top basketball prospects (123 boys and 121 girls) from across the state to colleges across the state and nation.
Greensburg's Leah West has been selected to participate.
The 2022 Girls' Showcase will be on Friday, June 17, and the 2022 Boys' Showcase will be on Saturday, June 18. Both days are divided into two sessions.
NDJH golf
The Chargers traveled to Liberty Country Club to face Union County Middle School. North won the match with a team score of 209, defeating Union County with 222.
The individual low medalists for the evening was North's Brayden Yeager with a 49.
Scores for the Chargers included Aiden Luttel 52, Scott Morford 51 (personal best), Micah Smith 57, Jacob Gearhart 61 and Cooper Land 65 (personal best).
GJHS golf
The Pirates finished the golf season with a win against St. Bartholomew and Immunual Luthern bringing the record to 11-5 on the season.
Greensburg shot a 190 with Jacoby Miller shooting a season-low 41 making him the medalist. Logan Simpson shot a 45. Harrison Yu shot a 47. Keegan Lewis shot a 57 followed by Payton Bright 58 and Adam Powers 59.
NDJH baseball
Switzerland County pulled away late to knock off the young Chargers 9-3.
North got on the board in the first inning. Grayson Downey drew a walk, scoring one run.
Switzerland County scored five runs in the seventh inning. Davis, Williams, Johnson, Turner, and Young powered the big inning with RBIs.
Eaglin was on the hill for Switzerland County. Eaglin went five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four.
Hayden Ramsey pitched for North, allowing four runs and six hits through five innings while striking out six. Ayden Sefton and Eli Trenkamp pitched in relief.
Sefton, Dekon Ramsey and Robert Young each collected one hit for North.
North rebounded to knock off Southwestern 27-2.
Hayden Ramsey collected five hits in five at bats for North. Ramsey singled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the third, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the fourth.
North secured the victory thanks to 14 runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by North was led by Robert Young, Hayden Koehne, Brayden Murray, Ramsey, Ayden Sefton, and Eli Trenkamp, who each had RBIs in the inning. Corey Jarman and Hudson Muckerheide also collected hits in the inning.
Garrett Schwering led things off on the mound for North. The pitcher surrendered no runs on no hits over two innings, striking out two. Also pitching for the Chargers were Parker Morris and Brayden Murray, each throwing an inning.
North launched three inside the park home runs on the day, one each from Ramsey, Young and Logan O'Dell.
Lions baseball
Rushville fell 10-1 to Franklin County Thursday in baseball action.
Franklin County got things moving in the first inning, when Burton doubled, scoring two runs.
Franklin County scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Franklin County's big inning was driven by singles by Rodriguez and Moizuk, an error on a ball put in play by Daugherty and Prows, a walk by Ertel and by Short.
Moizuk was the winning pitcher for Franklin County.
Tyler Smith took the loss for Rushville, allowing four hits and 10 runs while striking out four.
Kameron Morton, Keegan Bowles, Bryce Berkemeier, Adam Sizemore, Harley Fuller, and Smith each collected one hit for Rushville.
BMS golf
The BMS golf team traveled to The Links in Rising Sun Tuesday for the last match of the season. The Bulldogs were able to come away with a win with a score of 133 over Jennings County's 137 and South Dearborn's 155.
Ian Hixson carded a 43 to lead the Bulldogs and was followed close behind by Isaac Weber with a 44. Wes Peters rounded out the top three team score shooting a 46. Grace Saner shot a 54 to finish the scoring for Batesville.
