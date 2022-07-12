GYFL
Registration for the Greensburg Youth Football League is open online. Opportunities for young players include kindergarten to first grade – flag football, first and second grade – tackle football, third and fourth grade – tackle football, and fifth and sixth grade – tackle football. Visit
https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1271614 to register.
The cost is $50. There is a discount for same family registrations: second child – $10 discount, third child – $20 discount, fourth child – $30 discount and fifth child – $40 discount.
Indiana Bulls 8U tryout location changed
The Indiana Bulls are expanding to the area.
In addition to its Indianapolis teams, the Bulls will be expanding to Southeast Indiana in the 2022-23 season for 8U players. The first tryout for the 2023 team will be held at 10 a.m. July 30 at Jennings County High School. Prospective players cannot turn 9 years old before May 1, 2022. For more information please contact John Rigney at (812) 363-4639 or at irigney@greensburg.k12.in.us.
RMHF golf outing
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 5. On the day of the event, registration is at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. tee time at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville.
Cost for a foursome is $350 and cost for individual is $85. There are opportunities for sponsorships and donations. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at (765) 932-7578 or julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Theresa Alexander at (765) 932-7568 or theresa.alexander@rushmemorial.com.
Proceeds benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund.
Bulldog Open
The Batesville Athletic Boosters will be holding the 34th annual Bulldog Open golf tournament at Hillcrest Country Club Friday, July 22.
The four-person scramble is open to the public and will start at 11 a.m.
Golfers can sign up as a team of four or individually. There are also opportunities for hole and event sponsorships.
For more information or to sign up, contact coordinator Wendy Meyer at wendy@southeastern-in.com or Bertha Hazelwood at bhazelwood@batesville.k12.in.us.
Lady Lions volleyball camp
The Little Lady Lion Volleyball Camp is set for July 18-22 for students in grades 4-8 in the Memorial Gym Addition. Grades 4-6 will have camp from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and grades 7-8 will have camp from 11 a.m. to noon. The cost of the camp is $30 and includes a camp T-shirt. Deadline to sign-up is July 1. For more information, contact Coach Scanlan at scanlann@rushville.k12.in.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.