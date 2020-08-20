Greensburg girls soccer
The Lady Pirates soccer team traveled to Rising Sun and knocked off the Lady Shiners 4-1 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The defensive line led by captains Hilary Ernstes and Katie Beam kept the pressure away from keeper Ella Lowe, who is also a captain. Lowe had nine saves.
At the half, Greensburg led 2-1 and never looked back. The Lady Pirates added two goals in the second half to seal the victory.
Captain Emily Rosales led the team in goals securing two. Emilee Ernstes and Natalie Kalinowski both contributed one goal each.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s cross country traveled to South Decatur to participate in a dual meet. St. Mary’s came out with the win for both boys and girls.
The girls brought home the top 4 finishers with Alaina Bedel finishing in 13:02 (a news school record by 16 seconds), Katie Fisse with a personal best of 14:21, Frankie Fry in 14:23, and Josie Wenning in 15:13. Kylie Harpring took home sixth place in 16:21 and Adelynn Stier placed 10th with a 16:54.
The boys did exceptionally well with Carson Miller leading the race in the No. 1 spot with a time of 11:39. Braylon Brancamp took home third with a 12:39. Wade Schutte placed fifth with a personal best of 13:19. Carson Kendall’s 14:01 earned him the seventh spot. The Knights brought home 9th-12th places: Collin Maloney with a 14:54, Logan Fisse with 16:15, Conner Bedel with 16:16, and Landon Swango with 17:07. Maxwell Gauck took home 15th with 21:36 and Ethan Miller placed 17th with a 22:59.
