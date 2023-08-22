GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High School cross country teams hosted the Greensburg Invitational Monday. The Lady Pirates placed sixth out of 25 teams while the boys team earned 11th.
Medalist Madeline Risher was the first varsity Lady Pirate to cross the finish line placing 6th out of 143 total runners. Eleanor Davis also earned medal honors as she finished 11th. Ribbon award winners included Lulu Webb for her 22nd place and Makayla Keifer for her 29th place finish. Haleigh Stewart was 54th followed by Ella Kate Stewart, Tensley Brewsaugh, Emma O’Sullivan, Kate McNulty, Hadley Meyer and Noelle Kern.
Jackson Tekulve was the first Pirate to cross the line in the varsity boys race as he placed 34th out of a total of 150 runners with Henry Corya earning 35th just seconds behind him. Oliver Corya was 58th followed by Kason Bedel, Jack Bennett, Christopher Walden and Liam Hernandez.
St. Mary’s cross country
The St. Mary’s Knights participated in the Greensburg Junior High School invitational with 25 teams competing. The Knights finished ninth overall for the girls varsity race and 12th overall for the boys varsity race. Through the scorching heat, the Knights recorded some great times.
Josie Slaven (13:24) received a medal for her 15th overall finish. Kelsey Slaven (14:33) and Josie Wenning (14:40) placed 42nd and 47th. Frankie Fry (15:32) took 64th. Caitlyn Kendall (15:41) placed 66th. Kylie Harpring (16:55) finished 92nd and Tessa Hersley (18:34) rounded out the Knights varsity roster with a 110th place in a sea of runners.
Conner Bedel (12:50) earned a ribbon for his 30th place finish. Fletcher Hash (13:45) finished 62nd while Nolan Hash (14:14) placed 73rd and Nolan Wells (14:16) took 75th place. Landen Fuel (15:13) ran a great race finishing 98th. Maxwell Gauck (16:09) and Henry Schutte (19:01) took 112th and 133rd in the varsity boys race.
The Knights had four girls in the reserve race. Alex Fry (19:08) took 70th overall. Zoe Curd (19:49) placed 75th. Maya Kress (22:26) and Sydney Fry (22:46) claimed 100th and 103rd in the reserve race.
GJHS volleyball
The Greensburg Junior High School seventh grade volleyball lost to East Central in two sets 25-20 and 25-21. According to Coach Burkhart, the team was in the running, picking up several digs and tips in the first game. In the second game, the Lady Pirates were down by 10 points, but rallied back. The team continues to work on communication and transition.
For the Lady Pirates, Abby Porter served 10-of-12 with six aces and Mallory Bruner served 7-of-9 with three aces. Sophie Buening and Peyzlee Ferdinand set at 80 percent. Zoey Schaufert passed 13-of-16. Sophie Buening had two spikes. Zoey Shaufert and Alivia Bishop had one each. Sophie Buening was 4-of-4 tipping the ball. Good defense from Emma Burkhart, Maddie Condon, Mila Dehoff, and Lila Agee.
The seventh grade volleyball team was victorious over Connersville 25-18 and 25-18. Team serving had greatly improved, according to Coach Burkhart. As a team, the Lady Pirates set at 88 percent. Mila Dehoff and Abby Porter served eight points each.
BRMS cross country
The Benjamin Rush Middle School cross country team traveled to Greensburg Monday to compete in the Greensburg Invitational.
The boys team placed 19th out of the 25 teams in attendance. Hudson Schutz was the lone Cub to place as he finished 22nd out the 150 runners. Also competing for the Cubs on the boys side was Brady Martz (98th), Ian Branson, Mason Parmerlee, John Wehr and Nathaniel Ditman.
The BRMS girls placed 18th out of the 25 teams competing. Elise Cain (89th) led the way for the Lady Cubs. She was followed by Jasmine Isaacs (96th), Aubree Worley (109th), Maggie Wicker (128th), Ava Nigh (133rd) and Lexi Grayson (135th).
NDJH volleyball
The North Decatur seventh grade volleyball team defeated Edinburgh in two sets 25-11 and 25-24.
BMS volleyball
From Coach Angie Ehrman:
BMS Volleyball Results from 8-22-23:
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade volleyball team defeated South Ripley 25-14 adn 25-19. Breauna Broshears led BMS with two kills and Maliyah Morton had one kill. Serving for the team was Izzy Dierckman with eight points, including seven aces. Carly Blanton and Kiersten Luers each served six points. While Broshears and Riley Balser each chipped in five service points.
The eighth grade volleyball team notched their first win of the season, defeating South Ripley 25-20 and 25-14.
Abby Miller scored seven consecutive service points in set one, including three aces to lead the team. Katie Wilhelm added six points, including three aces. Molly Gessell’s streak of four consecutive service points put the match out of reach in the second set.
Gesell put down six kills in only nine swings. Jersey Trenkamp pounded three kills, while Madi Dierckman, Abby Miller, Leah Meyer, and Ellie Walke each chipped in with two kills. Jolene Dirkhising and Chloe Miller contributed with one kill each.
