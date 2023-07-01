Lions basketball camp
The Rushville Lions boys basketball camp for students in grades 3-6 (2023-24) will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, July 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 in Memorial Gym.
The cost is $30 and checks should be made to RCHS Activities Fund. Campers will receive a camp T-shirt, skills competition, game competition, chance to win awards and basketball instruction.
For more information, call the RCHS Athletic Office at 765-932-2984.
Youth tennis tournament
The Greensburg Tri Kappa Tennis Tournament will be held July 8 at the Greensburg Community High School tennis courts. The entry fee is $25 per player. The tournament is single elimination.
Boys and girls divisions include 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under. The 12 and under division will play 8-game pro sets. All other divisions will be best of three sets.
Entry forms are still available at the Greensburg Daily News Office front counter.
GJHS cross country
Any student interested in running cross country at Greensburg Junior High School should join in summer practices in the month of July. Practices will begin the second week in July 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday (July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25, 27). Athletes should be prepared to run with proper attire and a water bottle.
GJHS football
All incoming seventh and eighth graders interested in playing football at GJHS should attend summer workouts 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the GJHS practice field. For more information, call John Rigney at 812-363-3639.
Charger Classic
The North Decatur Athletic Department will hold its annual “Charger Classic” golf outing in memory of Troy Hartley at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at North Branch Golf Course.
Team registrations are now open. Registration forms can be found on the ND Athletics website (ndathletics.com) or by emailing athletic director Scott Johnson at sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us.
Teams are encouraged to pre-register. Registration is $300 per team and includes greens fees, cart and a meal. Proceeds are used to support all athletes in grades 7-12 at North Decatur Jr-Sr High School.
