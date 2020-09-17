BRMS volleyball
The BRMS Lady Cubs eighth grade volleyball team came out on top in two sets against St. Michaels 25-13 and 25-23. This was the third straight victory for the Lady Cubs. Trisha Morgan had three aces. Emma Tressler served two aces. Emi Flannery, Olivia Foreman and Leonie Boyer all served one ace.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s Knights participated in the Jennings County Invitational held at Muscatatuck Park Monday evening.
The girls walked away with a third place. Alaina Bedel was the lead runner for the Knights bringing home second place overall with a time of 14:11. Katie Fisse ran a 15:14 earning her the 10th place. Josie Wenning finished 12th the race in 15:22 and following right on her heels was Frankie Fry with a 15:25 taking 13th place. Kylie Harpring and Adelynn Stier had close finishes running a 17:22 and 17:28 ranking them 19th and 20th overall.
The boys had an excellent performance at the invitational bringing home the second place trophy. Carson Miller and Braylon Brancamp both placed in the top 10 recording a 12:55 and 13:18 earning third and sixth overall. Wade Schutte ran 14:17 bringing home the 11th place ribbon. Conner Bedel clocked a 14:46 and Collin Maloney ran a 15:01 claiming 16th and 18th for the Knights. Carson Kendall finished 26th with a 16:16 and Landon Swango took 29th running 16:56.
The Knights had three runners in the reserve race, all finishing in the Top 10. Logan Fisse ran a 16:41 earning him fourth overall. Maxwell Gauck took home seventh in a personal best 19:15 while Ethan Miller also ran a personal best of 21:23 taking home ninth place.
NDJH volleyball
The North Decatur eighth-grade volleyball team improved to 8-1 with a victory over Southwestern in the MHC tournament. The Lady Chargers won 25-20 and 25-17.
The eighth-grade Lady Chargers moved to 9-1 with a 25-21 and 25-17 victory over Jac-Cen-Del.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth-grade football team shut out Triton Central 8-0.
The play of the game.came from a scrambling quarterback Peyton Cordray passing to Cohen Thackery on a 38-yard gain to the 3 yard line. Two plays later, a 3-yard pass from Cordray to Kaden Acton was the lone touchdown in the game. Greensburg got a Cordray pass to Eli Ailes for the 2-point conversion.
The defense was once again lights out, putting up their third shutout of the season.
