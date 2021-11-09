Patoka Lake hosts archer lesson Dec. 11
Patoka Lake is hosting an archery lesson for beginner to intermediate archers from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, inside the Patoka Lake Nature Center. The lessons will be taught by the interpretive naturalist, who is a certified archery instructor.
The event is open to archers age 8 and older, and all archery equipment will be provided. Participation is limited to the first 15 people, and cost is $5 per person. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Cougars Tip-Off Banquet
The South Decatur Cougars Basketball Tip-Off Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Westport Community Building (Main Street, Westport).
Tickets are $20 and available by calling Kendall Wildey at (812) 592-2261. Tickets are limited to the first 200.
Ticket includes a catered meal, introduction of staff and players, outlook on upcoming season and schedule. The guest speaker will be former high school coach and Indiana State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Bennett.
JCD hoops
Jac-Cen-Del’s seventh-grade fell to South Ripley 45-31.
Blake Wagner led the Eagles with 14 points. Neil Sullivan scored six points. Beckham Comer had five points. Brody Huff had four points and Logan Meyer had two points.
JCD’s eighth-grade boys fell to Southwestern (Hanover) 63-17. Wyatt Comer led the Eagles with five points. Caden Kohlman and Lane Carroll both had four points. Marshall Johnson added two points. Case Comer and Lane Simon both hit one free throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.