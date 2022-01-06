Lions basketball
The Lion basketball team traveled to East Central for a 4-team tournament over the holiday break.
Rushville’s junior varsity lost to Holmes (Ky.) 53-18. Nick Jarman had eight points and Chase Woolf had seven points.
In the next round, the junior varsity team lost to East Central 42-20. XxZavien Jenkins had 11 points and Chase Woolf had six points.
The Rushville varsity boys basketball team beat Holmes (KY) 63-58. Quentin Cain had 19 points. Jerron Taylor had 18 points and Cam Jackman had 16 points.
Later that day, the Lions lost to East Central 52-37. Taylor ha 19 points and Jack Laker had six points.
GJHS basketball
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated South Decatur 57-32.
For the Pirates, Ethan Smith had 16 points followed by Corbin Thackery 14, Kameron Parkinson seven, Karson Templeton six, Klein Lowe six, Luke Hoeing six and Trent Stuart two.
The eighth-grade then defeated Seymour 36-24.
For Greensburg, Templeton had 12 points followed by Parkinson 10, Thackery five, Hoeing four, Smith three and Stuart two.
The seventh-grade Pirates (9-6) defeated South Decatur 52-15. For Greensburg, Logan Simpson led the way with 13 points followed by Jacoby Miller nine, Zayden Miller eight, Ian Dickson six, Adam Powers six, Myles Mckinsey four, Ethan Bishop two and Cayden Beagle two.
After being held scoreless in the first half Jacoby Miller had 18 points in the second half to lead the Pirates to a 36-30 victory over Seymour.
Simpson chipped in 10 points and was followed by Zayden Miller two, McKinsey two, Bryson Chilton two and Ian Dickson two.
BRMS basketball
The BRMS boys basketball teams hosted Tri on Tuesday. The seventh-grade Cubs fell to the Titans by the score of 39-22. Scoring for the Cubs included Grant Cameron six points, Benson Crowder five points, Owen Zachery five points, Zy Adams four points and Malaki Knight two points.
The eighth-grade Cubs led at the end of each of the first three quarters, but ultimately fell to the Titans by the score of 37-34. Scoring for the Cubs included Jake Cunningham 14 points, Liam Gurley 12 points, Carter Woolf three points, Rayden Edwards three points and Colin Taylor two points.
