BMS Lady Bulldogs
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade basketball team ended the regular season with a 37-12 win over Franklin County. BMS finished the season at 16-1.
The team had 17 steals, led by Jersey Trenkamp with four. Madi Dierkman and Hailee Weisenbach each had three steals. Maggie Jelinek pulled down nine rebounds. Caitlin Raver led the offense with 12 points. Madi Dierkman and Leah Meyer scored six points each. Molly Gesell and Maggie Peters added four points each. Jersey Trenkamp scored three points and Maggie Jelinek chipped in two points.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs finished out their regular season with a 22-6 win over Franklin County. The Lady Bulldogs played hard on both ends of the floor and had 14 offensive boards and 13 steals as a team.
Leading scorers were Haskamp with six; Campbell, Smith, and King each with four; and Westerfeld and Kathman each chipping in a bucket. Lady Bulldogs finish out their regular season with a record of 16-1. Coach Koehne is very proud of this group of girls and how hard they have worked all season long.
NDJH Lady Chargers
North Decatur's seventh grade team fell by two points to Benjamin Rush Middle School 23-21. The coaching staff noted, "We are so proud of the improvements this team has made over the season and cannot wait to watch them play in the future"
Scoring for the Chargers included Brynlee Green 10 points, Sophie Rohls eight points, Jessie Biltz two points and Norah Amberger one point.
BMS wrestling
The Batesville Middle School wrestling team traveled to Greensburg to compete against the Pirates Thursday in the final dual meet of the year. The Bulldogs split contested matches 5-5 with the Pirates.
Winners for BMS included Carson Weiler, Huston Cook, Adam Brewer, Isaac Enneking, and Lance Weiler. Also competing in the varsity lineup were Chucky Kline, Jacob Starost, Mason Dance, Eric Hurtel, and Nik Reynolds.
The Bulldogs look to end their season on a high note Saturday when they face off against conference foes at the Franklin County Middle School Invitational.
