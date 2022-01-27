Lady Chargers
EDINBURGH - The Lady Chargers finished the regular season with a 64-29 victory at Edinburgh. The win is the 16th of the season, which is tied for the best in school history. North finished 5-1 in MHC play.
North held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Lancers 20-8 in the second quarter, 17-7 in the third quarter and 14-2 in the fourth quarter en route to the victory.
Ella Kunz led the Lady Chargers with 24 points. Madi Allen and Kacey Barker both had 11 points. Madelyn Bohman scored eight points. Clare Kinker and Kelsey Haley both had three points. Ally Whitaker scored two points. Kacie Odgen and Sydney Rohls had one point.
North starts sectional play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against South Ripley at Southwestern (Hanover).
BRMS wrestling
The BRMS Cubs opened the wrestling season hosting Delta and Eastern Hancock. In the first contest, the Cubs were defeated 57-29 by a strong Delta squad. BRMS grapplers bounced back against Eastern Hancock and pulled out the victory 54-32.
Picking up two wins for the Cubs were Briggs Tackett, Blake Hunt, Denver Campbell, Eli Pavey and Jordan Collins. Picking up one win on the evening for the Cubs were Cash Cain, Logan Jacobs, Sam Pavey, Casey Monroe and Kaleb Amos. Picking up an exhibition win was Brody Egerton.
BMS girls basketball
The BMS seventh grade girls basketball team played solid defense to defeat Jac-Cen-Del 50-6. Top scorers were Ellie Westerfeld with 14 points and Mimi Smith with 13 points. Ella King contributed 10 points, mostly off of offensive rebounds.
Kaylin Kathman added nine points. Candie Shane and Claire Niese each chipped in two points. The entire team worked hard to play aggressive defense and get rebounds which also includes Addie Reding and Leigh Hertel. Also Nora Wiedeman stopped the Eagles from driving to the basket.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs defeated JCD 29-27. The Lady Bulldogs played excellent team defense and had an impressive 22 offensive boards. Leading scorers were Reesa Zimmerman with 12 followed by Addison Luers with eight, Grace Walter with six, Adalynn Fledderman with two and Jayne Lamping chipping in a point.
