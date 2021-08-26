JCD junior high soccer
OSGOOD – Jac-Cen-Del’s junior high soccer team fell to Greensburg.
For JCD, Brody Huff had one goal and four shots, Carson Comer one assist and two shots, Parker Pindell four shots, Neil Sullivan one shot, Kingston Berkeley one shot, Berkley Williams nine stops, Brayden Hooten two stops and Noah Leinberger 11 saves.
The young Eagles defeated Switzerland County 5-1.
For JCD, Parker Pindell had three goals, one assist and six shots; Neil Sullivan one goal, four shots; Conner Yeggy one goal, three shots; Carson Comer one assist, four shots; Kingston Buckler four shots; Berkley Williams five stops; Aiden Maloney one stop; Brayden Hooten four stops; and Noah Leinberer 15 saves.
Greensburg tennis
Greensburg lost another close match Monday night to Jennings County.
At No. 1 singles, Stringer lost 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Tebbe won 6-1, 7-5.
At No. 3 singles, Scheidler won 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles Edwards and McKinsey lost 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 2 doubles Beaver and Fisse lost 6-1, 6-2.
Batesville tennis
The Bulldogs tennis team beat Shelbyville by a score of 4-1. Cael Rahe lost a hard fought match in three sets at No. 1 singles. Lyle Oesterling battled back to win in three sets at No. 3 singles. Jaden Smith at No. 2 singles, Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy at No. 1 doubles, and Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson at No. 2 doubles all won in straight sets.
Batesville advances to 3-1 on the year.
SMS cross country
St. Mary cross country participated in the Greensburg Invitational on Monday. There were 24 teams participating and the boys team claimed eighth and the girls team placed seventh overall.
Braylon Brancamp medaled with a 15th place overall finish running in 12:04. Conner Bedel ran 13:41 followed by Fletcher Hash 14:17, Wade Schutte 14:26, Carson Kendall 15:55, Landen Fuel 20:12 and Charles Cornett 20:52.
Alaina Bedel also medaled in the girls race running a 13:34. Josie Wenning finished in 14:56 followed by Josie Slaven 15:32, Frankie Fry 16:10, Katie Fisse 16:56, Kylie Harpring 17:21, and Mackenzie Lohrum 20:29.
Maxwell Gauck finished in 20:51 followed by Roy Middendorf-Zavala 22:53 and Ethan Miller 26:21 rounded out the junior varsity race finishers for SMS.
BMS cross country
GREENSBURG – The Batesville Middle School boys and girls cross country teams started the season with the Greensburg Invitational. The girls team placed fourth, led by eighth grader Charlotte Trossman who finished 14th with a time of 13:35. Trossman was followed by Hilary Ziegler who placed 18th, Maycee Holtkamp 23rd, Hailey Pierson 28th, Candace Shane 31st, Jayla Bedel in 44th and Caitlin Raver in 60th.
The boys team placed third overall, earning a team trophy for Batesville Middle School. The boys were led by eighth grader Cannon Clark who also was the boys varsity race winner with a time of 11:10. Clark was followed by Landon Raver who placed 30th, Lincoln Garrett in 31st, Cash Myers in 52nd, Howard Hund and Levi Essick were 59th and 60th both with a time of 14:07, and Carson Meyer in 90th.
Junior varsity results for the girls included Emma Miller seventh, Lacey Gillman 16th, Makenna Moore 21st, Alejandra Schutte 23rd, Corrine Volk 27th, Belle Young 32nd, Lillian Sheibler 35th and Nora Witte 36th.
Junior varsity results for the boys included Winston Garret 14th, Henry Garrett 26th, Ethan Rahshulte 28th, Abe Trossman 34th and Tripp Hertel 39th.
Lion JV football
On Monday, the Rushville Lions junior varsity hosted the Milan Indians at Hinshaw Field. The Lions came out on top with a final score of 20-0. Scoring for the Lions offensively were freshmen Braydon Wilson and Zach Tressler, both with a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Lions were led in tackles by sophomore Jacob Crowder, who also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
GJHS football
Greensburg’s eighth grade football team travel to South Dearborn to open the season. On a very hot and humid night the young Pirates, the Knights prevailed 14-6.
The Pirates’ lone touchdown was a pass from Karson Templeton to Corbin Thackery.
After South Dearborn opening touchdown drive, the young Pirates settled down, not allowing another touchdown until the last 38 seconds of the game.
BMS volleyball
The BMS eighth grade volleyball team knocked off South Ripley 25-22, 25-19. The Lady Bulldogs rallied from behind to take set 1 and carried the momentum into set 2.
Addison Luers served 18 points including seven aces while connecting on all 21 of her service attempts. Reesa Zimmerman chipped in four service points and led the team with six kills. Ava Walsman and Luers each chipped in with three kills. Ava Hilbert and Grace Walter had three kills each. Addi Froehling had one kill.
The seventh grade team defeated South Ripley 25-15, 25-7. The team served well with 90% serving. Serving points were led by Caitlyn Fox with eight points including six aces. Ella Weber contributed seven points with three aces. Ella King had six points with three aces. Adding four points was Leigh Hertel. And Alexis Gallagher and Sydner Campbell added two and one point respectively. From the front row, Maddie Haskamp led with three kills. King had two kills. Katie Wirth and Ella Weber each had one kill. Eliza Weiler, Ellie Westerfeld, Claire Niese, and Brooke Wilhelm all played well for the win.
