Greensburg volleyball
MADISON – On the road at Madison, the Lady Pirates needed just three sets to knock off the Lady Cubs 25-21, 25-19 and 25-12. Greensburg is now 10-0 on the season.
“We beat a very solid defensive team tonight. They touch a lot of balls and force you to run your offense one more time. We started off a little slow, but made adjustments as the match progressed and executed offensively,” Coach Rigney said.
Serving well for the Lady Pirates was Hannah Messer who was perfect from the line at 16-of-16. Josie Nobbe was 11-of-12 serving with a pair of aces and Kayla Kelso was 17-of-19 serving with three aces.
Anna West had 17 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with 11. Taylor Cooney moved the ball across the net making sound choices for execution and she put up 33 assists and defensively, Hannah Messer had 14 digs.
Pirate tennis
GREENSBURG – Greensburg knocked off visiting Connersville 4-1 in tennis action Thursday.
“I have been proud of our guys up and down the lineup for how hard they are working. Even though he had two losses this week, Brett Stringer is playing incredibly well right now and keeps getting better,” Coach Collin Rigney said.
Lady Bulldog soccer
The Lady Bulldog soccer team traveled to Plainfield for an invitational. In the opening game, Batesville fell to Indianapolis Chatard 4-0. The Lady Bulldogs had three shots on goal. Keeper Olive Cerniglia recorded 18 saves.
In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Tri West 7-0. Batesville had three shots and keeper Lilly Wonnel recorded six saves.
Lady Bulldog golf
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team defeated Lawrenceburg 174-233 at Hillcrest Golf Course in Batesville.
Emma Weiler led the Lady Bulldogs with a score of 35.
Other scores for Batesville were Josie Meyer 40, Tori Harpring 49, Rhea Miller 50, Madelyn Pohlman 53 and Chloe Murphy 59
Batesville freshman volleyball
The Batesville freshman volleyball team traveled to Franklin County on Thursday and defeated the Lady Wildcats 25-12 and 25-21.
In the first set,the Lady Bulldogs did not miss a serve for a perfect 25-of-25. Top servers were Kaylie Raver who went 13-for-13 and Callie Fletcher who was 9-for-9. Leading at the net was Isabelle Wonnell with four kills.
BRMS cross country
The BRMS cross country team hosted Lincoln on Tuesday. For the girls, the race was very competitive with Lincoln coming away with the victory by the score of 25-31.
Mikayla Herbert led the way for the Lady Cubs finishing second. Following Mikayla was Carly Senour third, Jentri Wallace sixth, Jorja Ellis ninth, Brooke Means 11th, Lacie Madden 12th and Cierra Christmas 13th.
For the boys, the Cubs dominated the race, taking the top seven finishers. Hunter Parmerlee won the boys race in a time of 11:51. Following Hunter for BRMS was Isaac Krodel second, Isaac Schelle third, Wyatt Jacobs fourth, Dustin King fifth, Logan Jacobs sixth, Jacob Lilly seventh, Griffin Norris ninth, Trent Gossett 14th, David Hull 16th.
NDJH volleyball
The Lady Charger eighth-grade volleyball team remained undefeated by knocking off St. Mary’s 25-15 and 25-21. On Thursday, the eighth grade defeated Benjamin Rush Middle School 25-12, 24-25 and 15-6.
The Lady Chargers seventh-grade team defeated Benjamin Rush Middle School 25-22 and 25-11.
For North, Calleigh Alexander had a perfect night of serving with no missed serves,10 points and five aces. Libby Crawford followed up with 16-of-18 and eight aces. Annie Waechter led the team in passing with 10 good passes.
GJHS cross country
The Greensburg Junior High cross country teams hosted North Decatur and Waldron on Thursday. Both the Pirates and Lady Pirates came away victorious.
The Lady Pirates won with a low score of 21 to the Lady Mohawks 40 and Lady Chargers 80. Six Lady Pirates placed in the top 9 positions with Lexyine Harris leading the pack. Harris has now won her third race of the season. Tori Gauck was runner-up with Tiffani Gramman placing third. Gramman and Madisyn Morlan ran season best times while Asia Guillory made the biggest improvement by dropping more than minutes from her previous time.
The Pirates won the meet with 18 followed by Waldron 45 and North incomplete.
Brayden Emery was the individual champion with Paxton Harris just a stride behind for runner-up. There was a wave of Pirate Blue behind the leaders as the Greensburg boys took 10 of the top 11 ribbons at the finish. Alex Walden, Zach Blodgett, and Ethan Clifford all ran personal record times. The PR star of the evening was Holden Shera as he dropped more than a minute from his previous best.
St. Mary’s cross country
St. Mary’s faced South Decatur and Rushville in a tri-meet on Thursday. The Knights had excellent runs in both boys and girls contests with many runners achieving personal best times for the season.
For the boys, St. Mary placed second with Braylon Brancamp (12:15 PR) taking eighth place. Wade Schutte (12:59 PR), Conner Bedel (13:20 PR), Carson Kendall (13:52 PR), and Landon Swango (14:46) brought home 11th, 13th, 15th, and 17th in the race. Maxwell Gauck (20:05 PR) and Ethan Miller (21:41 PR) finished 24th and 25th.
For the girls, St. Mary’s took first place honors. Alaina Bedel ran an impressive 12:20 PR finishing first on the course. Katie Fisse (14:28), Josie Wenning (14:29 PR), and Frankie Fry (14:35) placed consecutively fourth, fifth and sixth. Kylie Harpring (16:18 PR) took eighth and Adelynn Stier (17:19) finished 12th overall. The boys record is now 2-2 and the girls is 3-1.
Commented
