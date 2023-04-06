Oldenburg volleyball camp
Oldenburg Academy Summer Volleyball Camp will be held June 5-8. The camp for incoming fourth and fifth graders will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. For incoming sixth through eighth graders, the camp will run 1 to 3 p.m.
The cost is $45 and registration is due by May 13 to guarantee a camp shirt.
For more information, email Coach Gregg at dgregg@oldenburgacademy.org.
JCD track
Jac-Cen-Del travled to Lawrenceburg for a 4-team meet with the Tigers, South Ripley and Oldenburg Academy.
Lawrenceburg won the team title for the boys with 128.5 points. South Ripley was next with 59 followed by JCD 33.5 and Oldenburg 28.
For the girls, Lawrenceburg was first with 128 followed by South Ripley 67, Oldenburg 36 and JCD 2.
For JCD, Corbin White was first in the shot put and discus. Sam Simon took fourth in the discus. Jacob Ricke won the 400 and placed second in the 100 and 200. Kayden Vatchet was fifth in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team of Ricke, Vachet, Yeary and B. Comer crossed the line third. Seth Dornich was fourth in the high jump. Emma Wagner was fourth in the high jump.
BHS golf
Batesville picked up a win over Lawrenceburg 183-203 at Hidden Valley Golf Course.
Lawrenceburg’s Cameron Williamson 41 (+5) earned medalist honors on the evening.
For the Bulldogs, Jackson Wanstrath led the way with 44. Alec Bunselmeier and Leo Moody both carded 46. Jackson Day was a shot back with 47. Landon Raver finished with 48. Jon Moody and Henry Koehne both finished with 49. Logan Fletcher had a 52.
