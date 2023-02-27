BMS wrestling
Batesville Middle School wrestlers traveled to the South Dearborn Invitational for five rounds of open competition.
Batesville was led by Adam Brewer and Zadiin Smalls, who both went 5-0 on the day. Carson Weiler, Tanner Wells, and Matthew Maher won 4-of-5 matches. Huston Cook, Isaac Enneking, and Lance Weiler won three matches, while Eric Hurtel, and Nik Reynolds won twice. Mason Dance, Chucky Kline, and Jacob Starost each secured one win on the day.
Each Bulldog wrestler got at least one victory, and as a team, the Bulldogs won 38 matches against 26 losses on the day.
BMS Lady Bulldogs
The Batesville Middle School seventh grade basketball team played an aggressive Greensburg team on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs scored 15 points in the second quarter to take a 17-8 lead at half. The Lady Pirates pulled close, but Batesville continued to play hard and won 30-23.
Top scorers were Molly Gesell with 11 points. Leah Meyer had seven points. Hailee Weisenbach and Jersey Trenkamp chipped in four points each. Abby Miller and Laken Obermeyer had two points each. Hailee Weisenbach also had eight rebounds and four assists. Madi Dierkman had three steals. Jersey Trenkamp and Laken Obermeyer each had five rebounds in the win.
The eighth grade Lady Bulldogs defeated Greensburg 33-6. It was an aggressive game on both ends of the floor, and Lady Bulldogs were able to turn defense into offense, according to the Lady Bulldog coaching staff. Leading scorers were Westerfeld with nine, Haskmap with eight, King with seven, Wiedeman with three, Hertel two and Campbell two.
